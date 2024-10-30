3 trades that should definitely happen before the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching here in the 2024 season (Tuesday, November 5) and we're seeing a lot more activity leading up to the deadline than anyone is really used to. People like to say that the NFL trade deadline is boring, but we've already seen Davante Adams, Amari Cooper, Diontae Johnson, and DeAndre Hopkins on the move. Not to mention, former Jaguars franchise player Cam Robinson going to the Minnesota Vikings.
There are teams out there wheeling and dealing right now. Teams are working the phones and looking into ways to upgrade their rosters before November 5, and I think there are a handful of additional trades that should probably get made before the deadline is here.
Let's take a look at a trio of moves that could make some sense.
3 trades that make sense before the 2024 NFL trade deadline
1. Chicago Bears trade RB Khalil Herbert to the Dallas Cowboys
The Chicago Bears will not be able to get much out of a trade involving running back Khalil Herbert, but they should send him to a situation where he can thrive and succeed. The Bears have both D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson dominating their backfield timeshare right now and Herbert is not even in the mix.
Heck, it wouldn't surprise me if the trade deadline passes by and the Bears just cut him so he can land somewhere else if they don't end up finding a trade partner. With that being said, the Cowboys have a pathetic running back stable right now and they need to add someone to it. Herbert could end up being a great set of fresh legs to add to that group and could provide a spark to the Dallas running game that is desperately needed.
2. New York Jets trade WR Mike Williams to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
With Chris Godwin out for the season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to need some wide receiver help. Not to mention, veteran Mike Evans is going to miss some time with a hamstring issue.
Baker Mayfield is having way too good of a season for the Bucs to just sit on their hands here at the NFL trade deadline. They need to go out and do something to get him a proven veteran weapon in the passing game and Mike Williams can probably be had for whatever is leftover in the fridge from last night.
The Jets put the writing on the wall for Williams when they traded for Davante Adams, so getting him to another situation is just a matter of time. They would honestly be doing him a huge favor by sending him off to the Buccaneers, where he'd have a chance to help Tampa Bay compete for a division title.
3. Denver Broncos trade EDGE Baron Browning to the Green Bay Packers for WR Christian Watson
The Denver Broncos have an abundance of pass rushers off the edge, and the Green Bay Packers have an abundance of wide receivers.
These two teams could scratch each other's backs at the NFL trade deadline, and we already know the relationship between these two organizations is strong because they came together this offseason for joint practices and a preseason game.
The Packers need some help off the edge and Baron Browning is someone who not only fits what GM Brian Gutekunst loves in terms of highly athletic players but he's also got history with new Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Hafley and Browning were at Ohio State together in 2019 when Hafley was co-defensive coordinator and Browning was in his third year on campus.
The Broncos need help in the pass-catching department and Christian Watson (although partly due to injury) is 4th on the Packers among receivers in snaps this year and 6th on the team in total targets in the passing game. If the Packers are going to plan on building around Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks at receiver, perhaps getting some decent value for Watson now isn't the worst idea.
The Broncos might have to add a pick here to sweeten the deal since Browning is in the final year of his contract, but this makes sense for both teams on paper.