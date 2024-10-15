NFL predictions: Predicting biggest moves at the 2024 trade deadline
The NFL Trade Deadline in 2024 is actually in less than a month, so let's try to predict the biggest deadline moves. I don't know about you, but I am extremely excited for this year's NFL trade deadline. There could be a ton of fireworks in the coming weeks.
The 2024 NFL Trade Deadline is after the Week 9 games, so it's a week later than it usually has been. With the amount of moves that could be made, we tried to predict the three biggest moves that could go down in the coming weeks.
NFL predictions: Predicting biggest moves at the 2024 trade deadline
Davante Adams to the New York Jets
Let's just get this one out of the way. Unless the New York Jets simply cannot field a competent enough offer, Davante Adams is going to end up wearing green. He'd reunite with Aaron Rodgers when the two ironically wore green when they were both with the Packers.
The New York Jets don't necessarily need Davante Adams, but with the stud WR clearly not happy in Las Vegas and the Jets being all-in around Aaron Rodgers, this trade feels very likely. The compesnation is unclear at this point, but I would not be shocked to see the Raiders fetching a third round pick and perhaps a late-round pick for Adams.
Amari Cooper to the Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are now without Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown for the entire season. It's not a good scenario for KC, who really hasn't had an explosive offense for multiple years now. The Chiefs clearly need another weapon, and while Amari Cooper isn't some elite WR anymore, he'd be their best weapon by a longshot.
Chiefs' GM Brett Veach most definitely needs to make some sort of move and may have multiple wide receivers to choose from, but if I am a GM, why would I help the Chiefs? This team has won three Super Bowls since the 2019 NFL Season and could be the first team ever to win three in a row. I just don't see how any GM would do the Chiefs a favor like this, but you never know.
Maxx Crosby to the Detroit Lions
Let's get freaky. The Detroit Lions lost stud defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for the year with a gruesome lower leg injury that he needed emergency surgery on. It was a scary situation and is just a downright awful scenario. Not only was Hutchinson having a DPOY type of year, but he's the glue of that Lions' defense.
Well, Lions' GM Brad Holmes has been aggressive before and has built the best roster in the NFL in my opinion. Do you see where I am going here? With the Las Vegas Raiders likely headed to yet another lost season and with the team having a new GM in place in Tom Telesco, could he be tempted enough to get a haul of picks back for Maxx Crosby?
Maxx Crosby truly feels like the AFC version of Hutchinson. Both are the absolutely epitome of what it means to be on their respective teams and play with a motor that no other player in the league can match. The Las Vegas Raiders can really embrace a rebuild in this scenario and get a haul of picks and years of cap relief by trading Maxx Crosby.
Brad Holmes would also make the move of the year if he could pull this wild trade off.