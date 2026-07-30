3 underrated NFL free agent signings that might actually work in 2026

Of course, all of the highest-priced NFL free agent signings are going to be in the spotlight to open any season. But everybody knows that it's the signings flying under the radar that end up making some of the biggest impact.

With so many moves being made all around the league, it's easy for some signings to be forgotten. But as training camps get underway all around the league, we're reminded of a handful of potentially very important signings that could give teams serious bang for their buck.

Even if some of the names are high profile, none of these particular moves cost all that much in the grand scheme of things. We picked three free agent signings ahead of the 2026 NFL season that could end up paying off in a big way.

3 underrated NFL Free Agent signings that could pay off in 2026

3. Dre Greenlaw, LB, 49ers

Contract: 1 year, $6 million

After he was cut by the Denver Broncos just one season into a three-year pact, Dre Greenlaw returned to the San Francisco 49ers in hopes of reviving his career once again.

The problem with Greenlaw in recent years has obviously been the injury bug. He hasn't been able to stave off either major injuries or soft-tissue injuries, but if he can stay on the field, he's obviously a very impactful player.

The 49ers are also hoping for a fully healthy Fred Warner this season after a rough right ankle injury last year. When the duo of Warner and Greenlaw was healthy, it was undoubtedly one of the top two or three best linebacker duos in the game.

It's obviously a big "if", but if the 49ers can get a healthy version of either or both guys, the expectation will be the same as it always has been.

2. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Buccaneers

Contract: 2 years, $14 million

We've seen some really strong free agent running back classes in recent years, but this was more the year of the "sleeper" than the superstar. Kenneth Gainwell might not sell a ton of jerseys, but he flew off the board rather quickly -- and somewhat quietly -- to start free agency for a reason.

Last year in Pittsburgh, Gainwell had the best year of his NFL career so far. He piled up over 1,000 yards from scrimmage with 8 total touchdowns, and managed to catch 73 passes without anybody but the fantasy football die-hards taking notice.

Gainwell's breakthrough season with the Steelers was rewarded by the Bucs, who moved on from Rachaad White and might give him an opportunity at a similar workload alongside Bucky Irving in 2026. The type of productivity we saw from Gainwell last year in the passing game could be his new norm, which could be a major addition to the Bucs' offense in 2026.

1. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Giants

Contract: 1 year, $1.3 million

Because of injuries, Odell Beckham Jr. was robbed of what could have been one of the best wide receiver careers in modern NFL history.

There has never been any denying Beckham's talent. The only issue for him has been finding a way to stay on the field. And even at the age of 33 going on 34, Beckham could be in line to make an impact on his reunion tour with the New York Giants.

This could end up being one of the best stories of the entire season if it works out. Beckham's athleticism hasn't left him, and neither have his strong hands. It's still incredibly early in training camp, but he's already started to exceed expectations.

The Giants also have gotten some really positive updates on Malik Nabers to start training camp, and the idea of Jaxson Dart throwing to a healthy Nabers and Odell Beckham Jr. to open this season is something nobody could have seen coming six months ago.