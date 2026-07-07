NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFL roster ahead of training camp in 2026

The NFL offseason has finally rounded third base, and is headed toward the home stretch. Soon, all 32 teams will be back out onto the practice fields for training camp, and football season will officially be upon us.

And before teams get their 90 -man rosters out onto the field and in pads, we're going to do our best to rank every roster around the league, worst to best.

These new NFL Power Rankings will not only break down every team based on star power, but also potential, core pieces to build around, depth, and general talent from top to bottom. It's impossible to know exactly how everything will play out, so we're taking the most optimistic approach we can with every roster around the league, viewing them through the lens the actual team might be seeing things. Which rosters are the best (and worst) heading into the 2026 season?

2026 NFL Power Rankings: NFL roster rankings worst to best heading into training camp

32. Miami Dolphins

It's becoming a bit of a tired narrative at this point, but the Dolphins undoubtedly have the "worst" roster in the NFL right now. You can break it down by position groups, starting lineups, or premium positions -- no matter what way you slice it, the Dolphins are in full-on rebuilding mode, and they are aware of that.

But that doesn't mean this team is devoid of anything positive to get a look at this up coming season. The Dolphins actually might have some enviable pieces in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and maybe especially on the offensive line.

We'll see how Malik Willis does at the helm of an NFL team for the first time in his career. He has earned it with the way he's played as Jordan Love's backup. The Dolphins' biggest opportunity before them is to get as good of a look at the 2026 NFL Draft class as possible, and be able to make long-term decisions in the 2027 NFL Draft class, which looks absolutely loaded.

Even if this team isn't competing for an AFC East title in 2026, the foundation is being laid by the new brain trust of GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley. They want to use this season to discover who has staying power for the future.

31. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns just traded away the best player in their franchise's history on the defensive side of the ball, maybe regardless of position, and they don't have a long-term quarterback solution.

It's pretty easy to put this team near the bottom of the league right now, but similar to the Dolphins, the Browns are exercising some self-awareness that is probably long overdue. Although this team is in another rebuilding and evaluation season, they have quite a few pieces on both sides of the ball to be excited about, and plenty of wild card options as well.

The offensive line has gotten a major makeover, which was much-needed. The receiver position got a couple of young, talented prospects in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. The Browns had a stellar 2025 NFL Draft class, highlighted by Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger and stud running back Quinshon Judkins.

Again, the pieces are there, especially if Jared Verse can continue to progress. But the loss of Myles Garrett and lack of a quarterback ultimately drag this team down.