4 free agents the Titans must sign no matter what in the offseason

Zion Johnson, G

Kevin Zeitler is a free agent and is also aging, so he was never going to be more than a one-year solution for the Titans. The team does have a solid offensive line infrastructure in place, but someone they should look to sign is Zion Johnson.

Johnson was largely not living up to his NFL Draft billing, but he did put a solid season together in 2025 for the Chargers. His PFF grade in 2025 was not great, but Johnson was a strong presence on an otherwise forgettable LA offensive line.

He's missed just two games across his four-year NFL career and is still right in the middle of what would be his prime in the league. Overall, when building around a young quarterback, it's not all about signing as many offensive weapons as you can.

Bolstering the defense, for example, allows that unit to get off the field more often, which would then, in theory, wear down opposing defenses and put the offense in better field position. But adding to the offensive line is argubaly a bigger priority than surrounding a quarterback with as many weapons as possible.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR

Another obvious connection at a position of need, the Titans should sign wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency. Robinson was on the New York Giants the first four years of his career, so he has a stint with Daboll, the former Giants head coach who is now the offensive coordinator in Tennessee.

Robinson had the best year of his career in 2025, hauling in 92 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. Robinson actually caught 93 passes in 2024, so his 185 total receptions since the start of the 2024 campaign really bodes well for his chances on another team.

He's seen a ton of passes thrown his way and has caught 66.1 percent of those targets, which is an efficient number. The Titans simply have to bring in more reliable weapons for Ward, and while Robinson might not be a slam-dunk no. 1 target, his value as a volume receiver with YAC upside makes him a solid addition for many teams.

The Titans should make a strong offer, though, and make him one of the central focuses of the offense.