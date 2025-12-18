4 teams guaranteed to lose in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL Season

There have only been two playoff spots clinched approaching Week 16, but we could see more teams punch their ticket, and we might even see some divisions getting clinched as well. As we have talked about all year now, the amount of parity in the league in 2025 is flat-out awesome.

Nearly every single game is competitive, and it's really anyone's Super Bowl this year. As we have done recently, we've outlined a few teams we believe are guaranteed to lose this week. While there is a lot of parity, there can also be some lopsided matchups.

Let's get into these four teams that have losses coming their way in Week 16.

These four teams are guaranteed to lose in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL Season

Washington Commanders (vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

The Washington Commanders have shut Jayden Daniels down for the rest of the season and have been out of the playoff race for weeks now. At this point, the Commanders truly have nothing to play for, but the Philadelphia Eagles can win the NFC East with a win here in Week 16. Philly has playoff seeding to play for and are simply going to outmatch a Commanders team that was within one game of the Super Bowl.

Prediction: Eagles win 31-10

Cleveland Browns (vs. Buffalo Bills)

The Cleveland Browns could stay in this game thanks to their defense, and the Buffalo Bills' defense really isn't that special, but Buffalo tends to play well when they feel the heat, and with the AFC East hanging by a thread, the Bills have to keep stacking these wins and hope the New England Patriots stumble a bit.

Josh Allen is too much for the Browns' defense to handle as Buffalo gets their 11th win of the season, keeping their hopes alive in the division and perhaps even the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Prediction: Bills win 26-16