NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Ranking every 1st-place team after Week 15

Entering Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season, a number of teams are fighting for playoff seeding, division titles, and just to stay alive for the playoffs.

It's going to be a fun weekend of action.

The final three weeks of the NFL season are like a larger version of "The Witching Hour" that happens every week on NFL Red Zone. This is where wins become losses, losses become wins, and the unexpected becomes the norm. Our latest NFL Power Rankings will take a look at all of the current division leaders around the NFL and how they stack up against each other entering this home stretch of the season.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Broncos top division leaders, Buccaneers free-falling into last spot

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's really a shame to see how the Bucs have fallen lately, but luckily for them, their current horrendous streak hasn't resulted in falling behind in the NFC South by three or four games. In fact, because that division is the worst in football, they haven't fallen behind at all.

The Bucs need to get back on track immediately, and their matchup this week against the Panthers will determine which team is on this list next week. How bad do they want to not only go to the playoffs, but host a playoff game?

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

I've got to eat some crow on the Steelers, because I predicted the Dolphins to win this past week. The Steelers have now won a couple of games in a row with their backs against the wall, and you've got to respect it. Especially with TJ Watt out, the job they did on Monday night was impressive.

I am still not fully buying the Steelers as a true threat in the AFC playoffs, but if they can fend off the Ravens with three weeks to play, I'll be impressed.