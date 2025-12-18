4 teams guaranteed to lose in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL Season

Pittsburgh Steelers (@ Detroit Lions)

In a battle of 8-6 teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in Detroit to face the Lions. Both teams have had their share of issues this year. For Pittsburgh, they really do not do much of anything well and can't overwhelm opponents. They are pretty average overall, ranking 13th in points scored and 18th in points allowed.

However, the Steelers are in first in the AFC North and control their destiny for the division title. On the flip side, the Detroit Lions have an elite, game-changing offense, ranking first in the league in points scored. With two teams that are somewhat close like this, the best unit is usually the one that prevails, and that would be the Detroit Lions' offense.

The Lions are going to score a ton of points in this one, and that's kind of how they have to win games since the defense has struggled this year. Detroit gets the win at home and gets to 9-6 on the season, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Prediction: Lions win 31-20

Las Vegas Raiders (@ Houston Texans)

The Las Vegas Raiders were shutout in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles and are facing an even better defense in Week 16 against the Houston Texans. You honestly have to feel for the Raiders at this point, as they are the worst team in the league and are set to face arguably the best defense.

Unless Houston forgets to show up to the stadium, the Texans are going to cruise to a win here. The defense could create a plethora of turnovers, and the offense may hardly have to lift a finger. Vegas hired Pete Carroll this offseason and traded for Geno Smith in an effort to get some stability for a few years.

The total opposite has happened, and now Vegas could be set to blow things up again. Houston wins in massive fashion.

Prediction: Texans win 30-0