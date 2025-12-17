Predicting every NFL team's starting quarterback for the 2026 season

There has been a lot of quarterback movement in recent years, and that is only going to increase if you ask me. Between major QB trades, free agency deals, and rookies in the NFL Draft, the quarterback position usually sees a good bit of turnover each year.

With there not being many true high-end starters in the league, teams are constantly searching for upgrades or even settling with an average passer in certain situations. We're quickly approaching the end of the 2025 NFL Season, so we decided to predict all 32 starting quarterbacks for 2026.

Let's get into it here.

Predicting all 32 starters at quarterback in the 2026 NFL Season

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have largely had a season to forget, but he's not going anywhere. At worst, Jackson is a top-3 QB in the league, a two-time MVP, and the best dual-threat quarterback of all-time.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Mac Jones

The Pittsburgh Steelers will probably lose Aaron Rodgers to retirement this coming offseason, but they could swing a modest trade for Mac Jones to man the QB position for 2026. Jones showed some promise filling in for Brock Purdy earlier this year, and there is no indication that the Steelers plan on taking the QB position seriously.

Cleveland Browns - Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns can't yet realistically move on from Deshaun Watson. He is probably back in 2026 and beginning the year as their starter, but Cleveland is likely grabbing a QB at some point in the 2026 NFL Draft. They have two first-round picks and have to come away with someone.

Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow might be disgruntled with the Bengals, but I do not think we're quite there yet in terms of a major trade. I think he's back in 2026.

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence has played quite well over the past three games and will indeed be back as the starter in 2026.

Houston Texans - CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud is heating up for the Houston Texans and has gotten this team back on the map. There is no chance he isn't their starter in 2026.

Indianapolis Colts - Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones probably re-signs on another one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, as he played well for them before going down with a torn Achilles. I'd find it hard to believe he isn't starting for Indy in 2026.

Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward

Cam Ward has shown some flashes at times. The Tennessee Titans are going to surround him with more talent, and we should see him improve in 2026.