4 teams guaranteed to lose in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season

3. Tennessee Titans (@ Cardinals, Sunday)

The Tennessee Titans may have the worst head coach in the NFL currently in Brian Callahan. They should be in line for a huge dump of veterans at the NFL trade deadline.

It would be shocking if this team didn't get worse before it got better, which is saying something considering Cam Ward's assessment of where things are at after Week 4.

#Titans QB Cam Ward is clearly frustrated with the lack of production on offense starting with himself. "If we keep it a buck right now, we ass." pic.twitter.com/ApQzABZBG2 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 28, 2025

Now, the Titans have to face off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. It may not seem like that bad of a draw for them, but the Cardinals are coming off of a loss and are playing at home with extended rest.

4. New England Patriots (@ Bills, Sunday night)

Another team with a really tough draw this week is the New England Patriots. The Patriots absolutely. blew out the Carolina Panthers in Week 4, but the Panthers are going to look like a college team compared to the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are absolutely hearing the noise about the performance of their defense so far this season under coordinator Bobby Babich. They had a bit of a struggle last week against the New Orleans Saints, but this BIlls team has such a significant margin for error, they still won by 12 points.

Buffalo is favored by 8.5 points in Week 5 and it'll be interesting to see if Drake Maye and the Patriots can keep it under double digits. You want to buy the Pats after their blowout win and Maye's performance in Week 4, but they've still got a long way to go before they get to Buffalo's level.

We'll see how significant of a step they can take under the lights of primetime.