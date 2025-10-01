Week 5 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for primetime matchups

After a bit of a rough week for the NFL in Week 4 in terms of the number of interesting matchups, things are getting back on track for Week 5 action, especially with the league's primetime matchups.

For the first time this season, we've got a few teams on bye weeks this week, but there are still must-see matchups in every time slot.

Which teams are going to win in primetime matchups ahead of Week 5? We're taking a look at each game being played under the lights, including the international game being played in London.

NFL Picks and score predictions for every Week 5 game in primetime

San Francisco 49ers (3-1) @ Los Angeles Rams (3-1)

Thursday, October 2, 8:15 PM ET

Despite the fact that this is a matchup between two teams with 3-1 records, the oddsmakers in Vegas have the Rams as 7-point favorites. And frankly, that doesn't quite feel like enough.

At this point, the 49ers have just lost their first game of the season and they are one of the most beaten-up rosters in the NFL right now. Brock Purdy knocked off a bit of the rust after missing two games due to an injury, but it just feels like this is a matchup where the Niners are completely overmatched.

The Rams, on the other hand, have played extremely well on both sides of the ball this season and are coming off of an impressive win against the Colts where they were a bit of a buzzsaw for an offense that had barely made any mistakes all year.

With how well Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense have played this season so far, it's hard to see the 49ers keeping up for four quarters.

Prediction: Rams win 31-21