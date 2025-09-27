4 teams guaranteed to win in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL Season

A handful of teams in the NFL are guaranteed to win in Week 4. Let's dive into those squads right here. There really is no such thing as a guaranteed win in the NFL, but these four games are going to produce the results we all see coming.

Today's NFL is flat-out loaded with parity, and that's putting it lightly. The AFC has been the worse conference thus far, and it really feels wide open at this point. And in the NFC, even the best teams have their own flaws.

As we make our way to the quarter-mark of the season, things will begin to fall into place more. We also do have a solid gauge on the best and worst teams in the NFL, so let's talk about these four clubs guaranteed to win in Week 4.

These teams are flat-out guaranteed to win in Week 4

Buffalo Bills (vs. New Orleans Saints)

The Buffalo Bills honestly have a cake-walk schedule in 2024, and their upcoming opponent is the perhaps league-worst New Orleans Saints. The Bills beat the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football and also get this game on some extended rest.

Buffalo is clearly the best team in the AFC through three weeks, and this is one of those games that they'll simply take care of business in. The Saints won't have much of an answer for anything Buffalo does.

Detroit Lions (vs. Cleveland Browns)

The Cleveland Browns beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, and the Lions went into Baltimore and beat the Ravens, so both teams are coming into this game off of a nice win, but we are beginning to see the Lions hit their stride, and with this game being at home, it would take something major for Detroit to not win this game.

The Browns do have a stingy defense, so the Lions might not run up and down the field, but it's going to be a double-digit win for Detroit here in Week 4.