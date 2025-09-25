NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Updated NFC rankings after wild Week 3

Before the 2025 season started, it felt like the AFC would be the more top-heavy conference of the two, even with the NFC boasting the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Through the first month of the season, however, the NFC has proven it's gained some serious ground on its AFC counterpart.

Through the first few weeks of the season, we've seen a couple of breakout teams in the NFC along with the top-end teams playing as good or better than anyone else in the NFL right now.

After a wild Week 3 was capped off with the Detroit Lions' stunning blowout win over the Baltimore Ravens, how does each NFC team stack up in our latest NFL Power Rankings?

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team ahead of Week 4 action

16. New Orleans Saints

After a couple of weeks where we were feeling like the Saints might be able to surprise some folks, they came crashing back down to earth in Week 3. The Saints "are who we thought they were" and it looks like they are speeding toward selling at the 2025 NFL trade deadline. The question at this point probably isn't a matter of "if" but "who's left when it's all said and done?"

15. Atlanta Falcons

A shutout loss to the Carolina Panthers combined with questions from the media about whether or not Kirk Cousins would be taking over for Michael Penix Jr. says all we need to know right now about the state of the Atlanta Falcons. This team is obviously in a bit of disarray at 1-2 with the second-worst scoring offense in the league through three weeks. Michael Penix Jr. has to be better.

14. New York Giants

The New York Giants just benched Russell Wilson after an 0-3 start and failing to score more than nine points in two of their first three games. It's time for the Jaxson Dart era to officially get underway as GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are fighting tooth and nail to save their jobs. The Giants have a tough task in Week 4 hosting the Los Angeles Chargers.

13. Carolina Panthers

A shutout win against a division rival always feels good. Now we'll see whether the Panthers can actually build on that. It still hasn't been the best year for young quarterback Bryce Young, whose second half of the 2024 season is looking more like a flash in the pan by the week. But the Panthers have a strong young core and the defense may have turned things around.