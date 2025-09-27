4 teams guaranteed to win in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL Season

Los Angeles Chargers (@ New York Giants)

This game got a lot more interesting after the Giants announced Jaxson Dart would be starting for the rest of the season. Veteran QB Russell Wilson gets benched after an 0-3 start, so the Dart era begins on Sunday. However, he is set to face the stingy LA Chargers' defense, a unit that has beaten Patrick Mahomes, Geno Smith, and Bo Nix in the first three weeks.

Unless this turns into the upset of the year, the Chargers are going to win this game. The Giants' defensive line can create some havoc, but the Chargers' defense is simply too good, and New York's offensive line and pretty much everything else outside of Malik Nabers isn't any good.

The Giants have been trending in the wrong direction for years now, and this is going to be yet another ugly, forgettable loss for the franchise.

Denver Broncos (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

The Denver Broncos have lost in heartbreaking fashion in Weeks 2 and 3 against the Colts and Chargers. Denver has held a late lead in each game but have also lost on a last-second field goal. If nothing else, the Broncos did lose to two of the best teams in the NFL on the road, as the Colts and Chargers are a combined 6-0.

The Broncos return home for the first time in Week 1 and have the most obvious 'get right' game in front of them with the lowly Bengals, a team that lost by 38 points to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. Without Joe Burrow, the Bengals might struggle to win another game. Their roster is flawed, and to the surprise of no one, the trenches are again a weak spot.

Denver's pass rush is going to feast against Jake Browning, and Bo Nix typically play his best at home, so the Broncos should get back in the win column with a double-digit victory here in Week 4.