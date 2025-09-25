NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Top Super Bowl contenders after Week 3

There aren't many legitimate Super Bowl contenders thus far. Let's power rank them approaching Week 4 action. Week 4 kicks us off with the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, two good-not-great teams very much outside of the Super Bowl bubble this year.

Through three weeks, there are absolutely a few surprises in the NFL and a handful of teams that have stuck out as being legitimate contenders. It is still quite early, but we power ranked the most obvious contenders approaching Week 4.

Let's dive into these five teams here.

Ranking the NFL's top Super Bowl contenders approaching Week 4

5. Green Bay Packers

A bad loss in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns is going to be washed away by a nice Week 4 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Green Bay Packers are a great team, and once they begin to get healthier, this team is going to start running over their opponents and take home the NFC North crown.

How about the Los Angeles Chargers? A 3-0 record features three-straight wins in the AFC West, which is as good of a start as you can hope for. The Bolts do not have the top-end roster talent like other teams do, but they are so well-coached that it's almost hard to believe.

With virtually no playoff success in the Justin Herbert era, I am a bit hesitant to rank the Chargers any higher at the moment.

3. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions blew out the Chicago Bears and then proceeded to beat the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football in Weeks 2 and 3. As of now, Detroit feels like every bit of a contender and a team I would not want to face. Their offense is flat-out loaded with playmakers, and Jared Goff is still among the most efficient passers in the NFL.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Perhaps the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can make a Super Bowl run this year. I do wonder how high the ceiling is with Baker Mayfield and Todd Bowles, but they've won their first three games of the season and feel like a juggernaut. Tampa should cruise to yet another NFC South title and top-4 seed in the NFC playoffs.

1. Buffalo Bills

With an easier schedule, the Buffalo Bills are going to stack a ton of wins and might just have enough for the no. 1 overall seed in the AFC, which could be precisely what they need for a deep run. Buffalo hasn't been able to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, but the Chiefs don't look good this year, and the Bills also have a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Ravens, so as of now, they are in a great spot.