4 teams guaranteed to win in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL Season

It's about that time for a few teams across the NFL, as with Week 8 approaching, certain matchups are just too easy to predict, as these four teams are guaranteed to win this upcoming week. It probably doesn't feel good internally to know that you're going to lose, but that's how the NFL works now.

While there is a ton of parity, there are also always some lopsided matchups that are too easy to predict. In 2025, there are a ton of struggling teams, but the 'middle class' of the league is quite large, so anything can happen.

These four teams, however, are in great positions to win and are, in fact, guaranteed to win this upcoming week.

These teams are absolutely guaranteed to win in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL Season

Atlanta Falcons (vs. Miami Dolphins)

At this point, most teams that play the Miami Dolphins are guaranteed to win, as their lone win was against the New York Jets, the lone winless team in the NFL. Major changes are likely coming to the Dolphins, and I would not be shocked to see them coming here shortly. The Atlanta Falcons get this game at home and are not a very good team by any means, but they have the talent to really blowout Miami if we're being honest.

The Falcons will get to 4-3 and beat the Dolphins in Week 8.

Philadelphia Eagles (vs. New York Giants)

You have to give the New York Giants credit for playing as well as they have in the Jaxson Dart era thus far. New York is 2-2 since turning to Dart, and that came after a brutal 0-3 start with Russell Wilson. You almost wonder if this team would be 3-4 or even 4-3 had they gone to Dart from Week 1. However, the Philadelphia Eagles snapped their two-game losing streak in Week 7 and are certainly not losing to the Giants at home.

Jalen Hurts and the passing offense got back on track in Week 7, and this honestly feels like the Eagles are going to take it to New York and get some key revenge.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@ New Orleans Saints)

After a brutal loss on primetime, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be able to get back on track with a win over the 1-6 New Orleans Saints, a team with the worst record in the NFC. The Saints have seen second-year QB Spencer Rattler play reasonably well for them, so they can at least hang their hat on that so far, but the Buccaneers are going to outmatch the Saints in this one.

And Tampa is well-coached enough to rebound nicely after a loss. Tampa wins this one.

Indianapolis Colts (vs. Tennessee Titans)

The best record in the NFL belongs to the Indianapolis Colts, and on the flip side, the 1-6 Tennessee Titans are among the worst teams in the NFL and became the first team this year to fire its head coach. Nothing is working for the Titans right now, and I am afraid this game against Indy could end up being the most lopsided of the Week 8 slate. The Colts win this one by multiple touchdowns.