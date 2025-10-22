NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Ranking every 5-win team as the deadline nears

With eight five-win teams in the NFL right now, the parity in this league is at an all-time high. The NFC is filled with good and great teams, and it could make for a very competitive playoffs in a couple of months.

The AFC is a different story, as the top-end teams just aren't there, but the competition could still be quite high, as there isn't a clear-cut juggernaut at the moment. Of the eight five-win teams in the NFL, six of them are in the NFC alone.

But the best record in the NFL belongs to the 6-1 Indianapolis Colts, so, as you can see, the NFL is littered with good teams this year. Let's power rank every five-win team approaching Week 8.

Ranking every five-win team approaching Week 8 of the 2025 NFL Season

8. San Francisco 49ers

I cannot buy fully into the San Francisco 49ers with how many injuries they have suffered. Brock Purdy is still hurt, and both Fred Warner and Nick Bosa are out for the year. Despite that, the Niners are riding some top-tier coaching from Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh to five wins in their first seven games, so that has to be good for something.

7. New England Patriots

Two things can be true with the New England Patriots; this team is quite good, but they've also beat up on some bad teams this year. New England can't control who they play, but they're winning a majority of their games, and second-year QB Drake Maye is already, arguably, a top-5 QB in the NFL, so this team is not only on the right track, but they could make a playoff run this year.

6. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have to get their offense sorted out at the beginning of games, but we do know that this defense is top-notch and that the offense can be great when necessary. The Broncos are off to their best start since the 2016 season and are also in first place in the AFC West. This team does have the best roster in the division and could win it if Sean Payton and Bo Nix can figure out how to put more points in the board in the first three quarters.