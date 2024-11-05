4 teams most likely to pick 1st overall in 2025 NFL Draft after Week 9
Week 9 of the 2024 NFL Season has now come and gone, so let's look at the teams most likely to pick first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Man, there are a lot of bad teams in the 2024 NFL Season, so as we get further into the second half, it'll be very interesting to see which teams end up separating themselves as the worst among the worst.
Between injuries, fired coaches, bad QB play, and everything in between, these four teams may be most likely to pick first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
4. Carolina Panthers (Currently picking 4th overall)
The Carolina Panthers beat the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 and earned their second win of the 2024 NFL Season. But even though it may be a fun story for a week or so, the Panthers are still a broken franchise and need a franchise QB.
The roster is bad and the verdict is still out on the coaching staff. Carolina is currently picking fourth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that could change if they continue trotting out Bryce Young. He may be the worst starting QB in the NFL, so that could allow them to climb up the draft board.
3. Las Vegas Raiders (Currently picking 6th overall)
Now 2-7 on the year, the Las Vegas Raiders recently just fired Luke Getsy, James Cregg, and Rich Scangarello. This team was never set up to win this year, and the dysfunction is beginning to catch up to them. I am not sure how head coach Antonio Pierce survives this year either. It's just a bad situation, and the Raiders somehow got worse after firing Josh McDaniels.
I just don't know what this team was and is trying to do. It almost makes you speechless. They only hold the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft but could climb up the NFL Draft board given the changes that they just made.
2. New Orleans Saints (Currently picking 3rd overall)
Now seven losses in a row and injuries that are still mounting, the New Orleans Saints are just flat-out terrible. This team has needed to rebuild for years now, and it's finally caught up to them. The Saints could use this third overall pick which they currently hold to take a QB in the coming NFL Draft. With how little is going their way, they could be in line for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
And oh yeah, they fired head coach Dennis Allen on Tuesday, so there's that.
1. New England Patriots (Currently picking 1st overall)
The New England Patriots may have the worst roster in all of football and are currently one of seven teams that sport a 2-7 record. This is truly uncharted territory for New England, but this may also be something the team really needs to rebuild the right way. The Pats should target an OL or WR with this first overall pick when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around.