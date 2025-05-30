49ers next big trade after Bryce Huff move is painfully obvious

The San Francisco 49ers have a deal in place with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire pass rusher Bryce Huff after June 1, a move that will significantly ugprade a depleted 49ers defense in 2025.

The 49ers have lost Javon Hargrave, Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward, and a host of other players this offseason. While it's tough to see this team regaining its prominence in the NFC in 2025, the Niners' move to add Huff is oddly a nice catalyst for what could be a very strong finish to the 2025 offseason.

There are still talented players available, and there are players who could be had for relatively cheap. One of the top players expected to be moved next is Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who won a Super Bowl once upon a time as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. As of right now, it seems like the Rams are the favorites to acquire Ramsey again, but what if the 49ers swoop in and snatch him up?

49ers should make Jalen Ramsey trade after adding Bryce Huff

Jalen Ramsey has already begun the countdown from his trade away from the Miami Dolphins, and there's some important relationship equity here that could lead to San Francisco getting an edge over their division rivals in Los Angeles.

Mike McDaniel was on Kyle Shanahan's staff in San Francisco, so the line of communication between those two guys is obviously wide open. The 49ers need help at the cornerback position, and Ramsey is a star at the position who has at least a couple of good years left.

And it won't cost the 49ers much to get him...

Despite the fact that Ramsey was picked by the Jaguars in the 1st round all the way back in 2016, he's still just 30 years old. He's got some good years left in him and he proved that last year by allowing a QB rating of just 83.2 into his coverage.

Getting Robert Saleh back, using your top three picks on the defense (Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, Nick Martin), and then acquiring a player like Bryce Huff (10 sacks, 21 QB hits just two seasons ago) could already be the infrastructure for a nice bounce-back year for the 49ers defense.

Adding Ramsey would be the move to set it all off.

49ers general manager John Lynch needs to be on the phone with Chris Grier making it happen. Not only would this move upgrade the Niners defense substantially, but it would wipe an option off the board for your top division rivals.