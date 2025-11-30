49ers should consider the unthinkable with Brock Purdy after 2025 season

The San Francisco 49ers are 8-4 on the season and are taking advantage of one of the easiest schedules in the NFL this year. The Niners are actually not out of the running for the NFC West, either, but they would have to root for the LA Rams to lose a bit.

The Niners have lost players like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner to season-ending injuries, and they have seen other players like Brock Purdy and George Kittle miss some time this year as well. With all the injuries that have piled up for them, it's a shock they are in the position they find themselves in.

Well, could the 49ers consider doing something major with QB Brock Purdy this offseason?

The 49ers should see if they can trade QB Brock Purdy next offseason

Brock Purdy has started just four of 12 games this year. He's 3-1 in those games with eight touchdowns, seven interceptions, and 979 yards. Mac Jones has started the other eight games, going 5-3 with 13 touchdowns, six interceptions, and an excellent 97.4 passer rating.

Sure, Purdy just has not played as much this year as Jones, but the veteran Jones has looked a lot better, and he's on a much cheaper two-year deal he signed with the 49ers in the offseason. It's also not a secret that Mac Jones has enjoyed some success in previous NFL seasons. He is no slouch and is at least one of the best, if not the best backup QB in the NFL.

However, he and Brock Purdy might not be that far apart in terms of talent. And when you look at the salaries of each player, this is even more true. Purdy's average annual salary is a whopping $53 million, but Jones' average annual salary is $3.5 million per year. Is Purdy nearly $50 million per year better than Jones?

I do not think so. The 49ers should also consider this key point and float Purdy in trade talks this offseason. It might be hard to find a taker if they were to offer him up for trade, but there are so many teams desperate for competent QB play, and I do believe a team like the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, or Pittsburgh Steelers would have interest.

The 49ers would offload that massive contract, get some cap relief, and have that savings in their back pocket to load up the roster for a new era of 49ers' football. While this may seem crazy, it can't be that crazy of a thought, right?