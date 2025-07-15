5 Darkhorse MVP contenders for the 2025 NFL Season

The NFL MVP race is mostly dominated by household names such as Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. But every season, a few under the radar candidates emerge as legitimate threats to claim the MVP award.

While Saquon Barkley, Ja’Marr Chase, and Ceedee Lamb have outside MVP potential, their paths, as non-QBs, respectively, remain very challenging. Though Patrick Mahomes, Jackson, and Allen are going to be the MVP favorites, the NFL always delivers surprises, and a dark horse could emerge this upcoming season.

5. Kyler Murray (QB, Cardinals)

Kyler Murray has had seasons of brilliance as a dual threat quarterback, but consistency has always been an issue. With Marvin Harrison Jr. expected to take a big leap in his sophomore campaign, Kyler could be in for his best year yet. For Kyler to enter MVP conversations, he will need to surpass 4,000 passing yards, while also likely needing 600+ rushing yards. He will also need to lead the Cardinals into the playoffs, while being the leading reason why they did so. The biggest obstacle for Kyler Murray might be name recognition, which playing in a smaller market means he’ll need an undeniably dominant season to sway voters his way.

4. Trevor Lawrence (QB, Jaguars)

Trevor Lawrence was once viewed as a future MVP, but so far he has not quite fully delivered on his potential. But it does appear like 2025 could be the year he starts to put things together. With new head coach Liam Coen and the addition of second overall pick Travis Hunter, Lawrence has the tools to thrive. If he can eclipse 4,500 passing yards with 30+ touchdowns and lead the Jaguars to an AFC South title, he could possibly enter into MVP conversation. The key will be cutting down on mistakes and getting fans back on his side to swing votes his way.

3. Matthew Stafford (QB, Rams)

Matthew Stafford is the oldest player on this list, but he is still very capable of elite production, especially with Davante Adams now joining Puka Nacua and kyren Williams. Stafford’s MVP argument would require a similar season to his 2021 campaign, where he will likely need over 4,500 yards, 35+ touchdowns, but more importantly keeping the turnovers to a minimum. The Rams will also need to win the division, which should be easier than in years past due to San Francisco’s general roster issues.

2. Dak Prescott (QB, Cowboys)

Dak Prescott was an MVP runner up in 2023 after eclipsing 4,500 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. He did this with limited weapons on the outside next to Ceedee Lamb. Now with newcomer George Pickens and a new set of running backs, this Cowboys offense should be back on track if healthy. The challenge will be overcoming a brutal NFC East. However, if Dallas can surpass 11 wins and Dak puts up elite numbers, his status as the face of America’s Team could give him an edge to get some extra MVP votes.

1. Jared Goff (QB, Lions)

With Ben Johnson out the door, this upcoming season will be a great test for Jared Goff and his leadership. If Goff can maintain his elite numbers, and yet again lead the team to a division title, he may have his best argument to be in the MVP conversation. Again, the hurdle he will face is Detroit’s stacked roster, which might hurt his value argument. But if the Lions secure a top seed, Goff could have an undeniable case compared to other candidates.