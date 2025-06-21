Why Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott could have a career year in the 2025 season

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could end up having one of the best years of his NFL career in 2025.

About halfway through the 2025 NFL Season, Dak Prescott went down with a hamstring injury and ended up missing the rest of the season, and it was honestly shaping up to be a year to forget, as Prescott had 11 touchdowns against eight interceptions for a measly 86 passer rating.

Had he kept his current pace, it would have likely turned into the worst year of his career, but if nothing else, the veteran QB seems to play at his best when folks count him out, and I'll give you some evidence.

In fact, could Prescott have the best season of his career in 2025?

Can the Cowboys QB have a career year in 2025?

Dak Prescott had played in just five games in the 2020 NFL Season before his first season-ending injury. Dallas went 2-3 in those starts. Well, in 2021, Prescott went 11-5 in 16 starts and actually set the all-time single-season Cowboys touchdown record, throwing for 37 touchdowns.

Be broke Tony Romo's previous record of 36. Prescott threw just 10 interceptions and had a stellar 104.2 passer rating. But in 2022, Prescott regressed, throwing for a league-high 15 interceptions and seeing his passer rating fall all the way to the low-90s.

However, in 2023, Prescott rebounded again, tossing 36 touchdowns against just nine interceptions for a 105.9 passer rating. The Cowboys went 12-5. And you might guess what happened in 2024...

Yeah, Dak Prescott regressed.

He has honestly gone back-and-forth between great and not-so-great seasons ever since 2021. Well, this pattern would tell us that the veteran QB is going to again have another insane year through the air, and when you consider that the Cowboys added George Pickens via trade, the idea of Prescott throwing for a ton of yards and touchdowns feels quite likely.

Don't say I didn't tell you, but Dak Prescott could very much be in play for the best season of his NFL career in 2025.