Every NFL season brings surprise teams that rise out of nowhere, but sometimes the opposite happens, where some fall short of expectations. While offseason hype is fun, it sometimes masks the real flaws that can lead to disappointment. That is the reality heading into 2025, where many teams are hoping this year will be their year, but many will not live up to the billing when the season begins.

This is not to say these teams will be bad, but rather that they might just fall short of expectations. Whether this is because of injuries, key roster questions, or coaching transitions, these five teams are in a prime spot to underwhelm in 2025.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers made some headlining additions this offseason, signing 41 year old Aaron Rodgers in hopes of giving the franchise a short term answer at quarterback. The team also made some moves for Jalen Ramsey, DK Metcalf, and Darius Slay. But for all the buzz, these additions feel more of just a short term splash that lacks serious long term solutions. Rodgers will be better than Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. However, he is joining an offense that has serious issues, such as a lack of proven weapons next to DK, an offensive line relying on shaky young starters, and a running back room that is also inexperienced. Even with a great defense, this team feels like a 10 to 11 win team that will likely, yet again, be a first round exit.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are built for some serious regular season success, with one of the league’s easiest schedules. But expectations in San Francisco go much beyond any regular season success, because these fans want another Super Bowl run. The problem with this, is that this team feels very far removed from their past success. The offensive line is aging, and very shaky outside of Trent Williams. The weapons surrounding Brock Purdy also have a ton of questions.

Christian McCaffrey is coming off an achilles injury, Brandon Aiyuk is coming off an ACL injury, and Jauan Jennings is seeking a new contract and may holdout. Defensively, the Niners lost several key starters and will be relying on a ton of new faces to take on bigger roles. The Niners will still likely win double digit games, but do not be surprised if they do not make a deep playoff run.

Detroit Lions

The Lions were last years feel good story, overcoming injuries and climbing to the top of the NFC in the regular season. But after an offseason where both coordinators leave, and they lose their Pro Bowl starting center, it is fair to question if the magic will carry over in 2025. While the offense still remains very talented, it is fair to expect some regression due to Ben Johnson’s absence. On defense, the roster is very talented as well, but questions still remain about who can carry the load next to Aidan Hutchinson as a legit pass rusher. This team reminds many of the 2023 Eagles, a talented roster that fell apart due to both coordinators leaving the year prior. Detroit is talented enough to get 10+ wins, but a Super Bowl run may be a bit far fetched.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals enter 2025 with a ton of major internal drama, including contract disputes with key players like Trey Hendrickson and rookie Shemar Stewart. Even if those players do suit up for the team, the defense still lacks a ton of reliability and depth. The offense, when healthy, is elite with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, but like last year they may be forced to carry too much weight. In a loaded AFC, a great offensive unit will not be enough. If the defense does not take a big step forward, or if the offense takes a small step back, the Bengals may find themself completely missing the playoffs.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins offense will remain one of the flashier units, if healthy. But under the surface, real concerns persist, with an offensive line that has a ton of questions, a secondary that's very thin, and a quarterback who struggles against elite competition. Miami will score a ton of points versus bad teams, but once they play a genuine playoff threat or play in a cold weather environment, the wheels fall off. With growing questions surrounding Tua Tagovailoa and his ability to elevate his team in high pressure games, Miami is shaping up to be a flashy team that lacks serious playoff upside.