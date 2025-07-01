Steelers GM Omar Khan has gotten desperate (in all the wrong ways)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a series of insane and ridiculous moves this offseason. GM Omar Khan is getting too desperate.

For years now, the Steelers have botched the QB position. Ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired, the franchise has failed to put forth a long-term plan, and over the last two seasons, we have seen this team try options like Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields.

Well, his latest attempt is a washed-up Aaron Rodgers, but it didn't stop there. Pittsburgh also overpaid to acquire and pay DK Metcalf, a productive wide receiver who the Seattle Seahawks traded for a reason.

Omar Khan is getting too desperate!

And just recently, we saw the desperation take a whole new meaning, as not only did Pittsburgh swing a trade for an aging Jalen Ramsey, but they also shipped away Minkah Fitzpatrick and decided they wanted even more help at tight end with Jonnu Smith.

Heck, this team also signed Darius Slay earlier this offseason. When you look at all the moves Omar Khan has made, you absolutely can't dispute that he's wanting to go all-in for 2025, which is just fine, but the players he is going all-in with aren't the right ones, which makes me think that his seat is getting a lot warmer, as he may feel like the time is now to field a winning team and make some progress in the postseason.

A mark of a good GM in this league is being able to field competitive teams while also having a view for the long-term, but while Khan may have fielded a competitive team for 2025, the long-term prospects may honestly be worse than they were just last offseason.

It's truly a bad time to be a Pittsburgh Steelers fan - many of their key contributors for 2025 will be aging, washed-up players, and that's just not how you build an NFL team.