5 teams guaranteed to lose in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL Season

Miami Dolphins (vs. Buffalo Bills)

Against the Miami Dolphins, Josh Allen is 13-2 with 3,950 yards, 40 passing touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. He's also added 672 rushing yards and another five scores. Allen, simply put, puts on a clinic when he faces Miami.

And things aren't going to change here in Week 10 - Miami is among the worst teams in the NFL and not only just parted ways with former GM Chris Grier, but they also traded Jaelan Phillips, so this team is clearly looking ahead to 2026 and beyond.

Buffalo is now 6-2 on the season and currently have a two-game win streak, having just beaten the Kansas City Chiefs at home. It's not hard to see how the Bills dominate this one, and I'd argue that this could be a trap game for Buffalo if it wasn't again a team they have utterly owned in recent years. Buffalo could win this game by three touchdowns.

Arizona Cardinals (@ Seattle Seahawks)

The Arizona Cardinals seem to be sticking with Jacoby Brissett as their starting QB, which is a wise idea. Brissett is a better fit for the offense, but that doesn't mean the Cards will be able to beat the Seattle Seahawks, one of the best teams in the NFL. Seattle has top units on both sides of the ball and might just be the best team in the NFC, at least.

The Cardinals won't have many answers in this game, as Seattle should be able to win this one by double-digits.

Washington Commanders (vs. Detroit Lions)

The Washington Commanders' aging, bad roster is falling apart, and it's not a guarantee that QB Jayden Daniels suits up again this season. Washington is now 3-6 on the season after having lost just five games all of 2024.

The Detroit Lions respond well after losses, and that's largely due to Dan Campbell. This isn't going to be close - the Lions are going to play like their entire season is on the line. They've got more offensive talent than most teams, and Washington's defense has struggled big-time this year.