Week 10 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for every primetime game

The drama of Week 9 in the NFL was only to be outdone by the wild NFL trade deadline, arguably the greatest trade deadline in NFL history. And it might not be a very long argument.

The NFL rolls along into the second half of the season with a slate of games in Week 10 that includes a division rivalry in primetime to kick things off, the top team in the AFC playing overseas, and a couple of potential future playoff matchups on Sunday and Monday night.

Which teams are getting wins under the lights in Week 10? We're making our game picks and score predictions for each primetime game.

NFL Predictions, Week 10: Picks and score predictions for each primetime game

Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) @ Denver Broncos (7-2)

Thursday, November 6, 8:15 PM ET

The Denver Broncos enter Week 10 looking for their 7th-straight win this season, and the Raiders are trying to come to the Mile High City and play spoiler.

The Broncos have been fantastic during this stretch of games at finding ways to win, whether they have to win low-scoring defensive battles, or put up a bunch of points to win a shootout. They are still searching for a bit more continuity offensively, but nothing comes easy in the NFL.

And that will be the theme of this game. While the Raiders have a bad record and aren't much of a threat in the AFC West, they are a threat to derail the Broncos' hopes of winning the division. The Raiders will always get up to play the Broncos and with the return of Brock Bowers this past week, Denver can't think they're just going to coast by in this one.

On a short week, I'm taking the home team.

Prediction: Broncos win 34-18