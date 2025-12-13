5 teams guaranteed to win in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL Season

Houston Texans (vs. Arizona Cardinals)

The Houston Texans were 0-3 to begin the 2025 NFL Season, and it seemed like the back-to-back AFC South champs were going to endure a regression, but having won eight of their past 10 games, Houston is right back in the thick of things in the AFC and do feel like a top-5 team in the entire NFL right now.

The defense is simply elite and can do everything, and the offense is beginning to find their footing. Houston should be able to blowout the lowly Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 and get to 9-5. Houston is a lot better than the 8-5 record indicates, and I do personally believe they end up winning the AFC South for the third year in a row.

Seattle Seahawks (vs. Indianapolis Colts)

It seems like the Indianapolis Colts are going to be counting on... Philip Rivers in Week 15.

Yes, that Philip Rivers. It's been a whirlwind past week for the Colts. Daniel Jones is now out for the season with a torn Achilles. Anthony Richardson has been hurt for a while, and even Riley Leonard is banged up. Indy truly seems to think that Rivers could give them the best chance to win, but playing in Seattle against the Seahawks is a near-impossible ask for the offense.

The Seattle defense is incredibly explosive and will simply make life hard for the offense. Indy has lost three of their previous four games after a strong 7-1 start, and with the Colts desperate to simply get in the win column, they have resorted to desperate measures. Seattle is the better team, gets this one at home, and should blowout the Colts.

Dallas Cowboys (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

The Dallas Cowboys have a high-flying offense and host the Minnesota Vikings this week. While neither team is great, the Cowboys are better and have won more this year, proving to be an elite team at home. Dallas' defense will be able to keep the shaky JJ McCarthy in check as Dallas improves to 7-6-1 on the season, keeping their faint hopes alive in the NFC.