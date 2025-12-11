2025 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 15

Get ready for a wild stretch run, which shouldn’t be a surprise considering the unpredictability of this season.

NFL Week 15 features a full slate of 16 games. The New England Patriots can win a division title, while the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams can secure playoff berths.

It’s worth noting that home teams were a disappointing 6-8 in Week 14.

Football food for thought in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL Season

Thursday, Dec. 11

Atlanta (4-9) at Tampa Bay (7-6): Thanks to a Week 1 win at Atlanta, the Buccaneers can sweep this series a year after being swept by Atlanta. Last week’s humbling home loss to the Seahawks ensured the Falcons’ eighth consecutive losing season. Todd Bowles’ struggling club is just 1-4 in its last five games.

Sunday, Dec. 14

Cleveland (3-10) at Chicago (9-4): Could the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft set a new league standard for sacks in a season by corralling the first selection in the 2024 draft on Sunday? Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett (20.0 sacks) will be stalking Bears’ second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

Baltimore (6-7) at Cincinnati (4-9): Just two weeks ago at Baltimore, the Bengals forced five Ravens’ turnovers in a 32-14 Thanksgiving night upset of the reigning AFC North champions. John Harbaugh’s club has surrendered a combined 84 points 14.0) in six wins, but a horrific 236 points (33.7) in seven losses.

Arizona (3-10) at Houston (8-5): The Cardinals have dropped all three games of their previous games this season to AFC South teams, and now must deal with the league’s stingiest defense. DeMeco Ryans’s club has won five straight. The Texans have gotten in done late, outscoring teams 105-37 in the fourth quarter.

N.Y. Jets (3-10) at Jacksonville (9-4): Aaron Glenn’s team failed to show up last Sunday at home vs. Miami. The Jaguars have won four straight (by a combined 123-52 score) and come off their latest home win over the Colts. Talk about a disparity? The Jaguars have 23 takeaways compared to two by the Jets.

L.A. Chargers (9-4) at Kansas City (6-7): The Bolts are in position to sweep the reigning AFC champions for the first time since 2013. Andy Reid’s team won’t win the AFC West for the first time since the Super Bowl 50 champion Broncos secured the crown in 2015. The Chiefs’ seven losses are their most since 2014.

Buffalo (9-4) at New England (11-2): Back in Week 5 on a Sunday night at Orchard Park, Mike Vrabel’s club (off last week) handed the Bills their first loss of 2025. Now the Pats not only go for their first sweep in this series since 2019, a win would give New England their first AFC East title since that same season.

Washington (3-10) at N.Y. Giants (2-11): Dan Quinn’s club kicked off the season with a 21-6 home victory over Big Blue. Currently, both the Commanders (3) and Giants (2)—off last week—are in the midst of long losing streaks. These clubs have a combined five wins, fewer than both the Eagles (8) and Cowboys (6).

Las Vegas (2-11) at Philadelphia (8-5): Both of these clubs are in the midst of losing streaks, although the Raiders (7) is more than twice as long as the Birds (3). Nick Sirianni’s struggling team still has the 6-6-1 Dallas Cowboys right on their heels in the NFC East. Philadelphia is also 1-2 vs. AFC teams this season.

Green Bay (9-3-1) at Denver (11-2): A pair of division leaders clash in the Mile High City in what some may see as a possible matchup in Super Bowl LX at Santa Clara. The Packers have temporarily seized control of the NFC North, while the Broncos have won 10 straight and wraps up a playoff berth with a win.

Detroit (8-5) at L.A. Rams (10-3): Both of these clubs won division titles in 2024, and Sean McVay’s team has already equaled last season’s victory total. It’s also a clash between the highest (Lions: 394) and fourth-highest (Rams: 379) scoring teams in the NFL. McVay’s club clinches a playoff spot with a victory.

Carolina (7-6) at New Orleans (3-10): Dave Canales’s club returns to the field after sitting out Week 14, and certainly hope that they get a little help from the Falcons on Thursday night at Tampa. The Saints came up with road upsets of the Panthers (Week 10) and Bucs (Week 14) and remain in spoiler mode.

Indianapolis (8-5) at Seattle (10-3): Last Sunday at Jacksonville, the Colts not only lost their third straight game but starting quarterback Daniel Jones (Achilles) as well. The team signed Philip Rivers to the practice squad this week. The imposing Seahawks are in the midst of another three-game winning streak.

Tennessee (2-11) at San Francisco (9-4): The Titans come off just their second win of 2025, while the Niners return to the field after some time off. Kyle Shanahan’s club remains on the heels of both the Rams and Seahawks in the NFC West, and their 4-1 record vs. divisional opponents may eventually pay off.

Minnesota (5-8) at Dallas (6-6-1): It’s been a highly-disappointing season for Kevin O’Connell’s club, but the Vikings are coming off a shutout victory over Washington. Only the Bengals (413) have given up more points than the Cowboys (386), and both Cincinnati and Dallas have allowed an NFL-high 29 TD passes.

Monday, Dec. 15

Miami (6-7) at Pittsburgh (7-6): Mike McDaniel’s club still has a heartbeat thanks to four straight wins, and Dolphins’ running back De’Von Achane gets a crack at a defense that has allowed a combined 466 yards on the ground the past two weeks. Only the Bears (27) have more takeaways than the Steelers (23).