5 teams guaranteed to win in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL Season

There are a handful of games in Week 5 that simply seem too easy to predict, as these teams are guaranteed to win. We have hit the quarter-mark of the 2025 NFL Season already, and we are beginning to see the hierarchy across the league take shape.

Just two unbeaten teams remain, as the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles are atop of their respective conferences, but each team does have notable flaws. On the other side of things, the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans are the remaining winless teams in the league and don't really have much going for them at this point.

As we turn our attention to Week 5, we've identified five teams that have a guaranteed win on their schedule. Let's dive into those teams right here.

These five teams are guaranteed to win in Week 5

Los Angeles Rams (vs. San Francisco 49ers)

The LA Rams are coming off of a major win over the Indianapolis Colts, and the San Francisco 49ers come into this game having dropped their first of the season, a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are better than expected.

The 49ers are simply not in the same tier as the Rams - from the QB situation up to the head coach, the 49ers cannot matchup with the Rams, and San Fran is also dealing with, yet again, a ton of injuries, and that is putting it lightly.

It feels like the injury bug hits this team in a major way each year. The LA Rams are the healthier, better team and will get the job done.

Minnesota Vikings (@ Cleveland Browns)

You might be wondering why I'd guarantee the Minnesota Vikings, an average team, to win on the road against a stingy defense, as the last Browns' home game was a win over the Green Bay Packers, but the Vikings do respond well off of losses, as head coach Kevin O'Connell is simply better at this thing than most coaches in the league.

Minnesota does have the talent to overwhelm the Browns and snatch a lead in the second half.