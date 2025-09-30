NFL Bold QB Predictions Week 5: Tua silences critics, Jalen Hurts takes a dive

Would you look at that? Aaron Rodgers did, indeed, get his revenge on Brian Flores as predicted last week. After the Steelers' victory in Ireland over the Vikings, things are looking up for Pittsburgh.

I'll tell you who things weren't necessarily looking up for, just over a week ago, though: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

After being called out by Cam Newton and responding in a questionable manner, Tua did in fact show signs of life in a Monday Night Football game against the New York Jets. But, he's going to need to do more than just show some signs of life in order to turn the narrative back around.

In Week 5, that's exactly what he does.

Is that bold enough to kick off this weeks quarterback predictions? I think so. Let's jump right in.

Tua Tagovailoa steps up big and goes off for 300-3-0 against the Panthers

The Panthers are a top-half passing defense (currently no. 11 overall) so you could say this is fairly bold, especially with the up-and-down play we've seen from Tua this season. The Panthers did just get routed by Drake Maye and the Patriots, so we'll see exactly what the truth is here.

Tua has his best game of the season, by far, and throws for over 300 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions against Carolina. For the time being, the critics have no leg to stand on.

Jaxson Dart accounts for 3 TDs, Spencer Rattler matches with 3 turnovers

The Jaxson Dart hype is real, folks. After he led New York to a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in his first start, the momentum continues against New Orleans. Dart goes from a pair of touchdowns in his debut to scoring three times against the Saints.

This Giants' defensive front also looked outright scary against the Chargers and Justin Herbert. If they're just getting going, now they get to take on the erratic Spencer Rattler. Look out, New Orleans.

Bo Nix and Jalen Hurts combine for 4 rushing touchdowns, zero passing TDs

Both the Broncos and Eagles have had middling pass defenses to this point, but going against one another and each team having questionable passing games, thus far, it's the ground game that takes center stage.

Bo Nix hasn't been the rushing star we thought he'd be, at least in the early goings. Jalen Hurts, meanwhile, has four rushing scores on the year. In Week 4 against the Bucs, Hurts had zero passing yards in the second half. To top it off, wide receiver AJ Brown posted a cryptic tweet after the game which only led to more questions.

Hurts is only averaging 152 passing yards per game, but after this one, he dives even deeper into hands of the critics. Do the Eagles win? Does it even matter? People are going to talk, rgardless.

Drake Maye sets career-high against Bills defense, but Josh Allen gets the last laugh

The Bills defense has continued to be their Achilles heel at times, and coming off a huge performance in Week 4, Drake Maye steps it up even more with a career-high 4 passing touchdowns (previous career-best was 3).

Josh Allen, though, takes advantage of the Patriots' bottom-10 passing defense and combines for four touchdowns of his own in a Bills win.

Geno Smith ends with less turnovers than Daniel Jones in a Raiders win

Any given Sunday, right? No one would expect this version of the Colts to lose to this version of the Raiders, specifically due to how poorly Geno Smith has played so far. But, as Smith acknowledged after the game, he knows he needs to play better.

For this game, at least, Geno follows through.

Meanwhile, the Colts get a snippet of what Giants fans saw out of Daniel Jones for so many years. Bad Daniel Jones finally makes an appearance and proves he is, indeed, human. Jones turns the ball over three times while Smith stays relatively turnover-free, accounting for just one interception.