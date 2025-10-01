5 teams guaranteed to win in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL Season

Indianapolis Colts (vs. Las Vegas Raiders)

The Indianapolis Colts were 3-0 heading into Week 4 but are now 3-1 after a pretty sloppy loss against the Los Angeles Rams. LA was the best team the Colts had faced this year, and they could not get it done, so you do have to wonder just how high their ceiling can be. Well, Indy is back at home and hosting the lowly Las Vegas Raiders, a team riding a three-game losing streak.

Vegas dropped a heartbreaker at home against the Chicago Bears. Chicago blocked what could have been the game-winning field goal. What we know about each team is that the Colts have moved the ball quite easily this year, and the Raiders' defense is just bad.

Indy has too many talented players on the offensive side of the ball to keep track of, so the Raiders are going to get overwhelmed big-time in this one.

Arizona Cardinals (vs. Tennessee Titans)

The Tennessee Titans could end up being one of the worst teams in this recent 17-game era. They got shutout by the then 1-3 Houston Texans, so that tells you all you need to know about the Titans. The coaching staff is bottom-tier, and Cam Ward does look quite rough if you ask me.

The Cardinals are not a great team by any means, but they are definitely good at a few things, not a disaster by any means, and get this game at home. After a two-game losing streak, look for the Cardinals do bounce-back with a rock-solid win against a horrendous football operation.

The Cincinnati Bengals might not win another game in 2025 unless they make a major move at the QB position, but this year feels lost already - Joe Burrow is likely not returning this year, and the Bengals have a ton of issues outside of their oft-injured QB.

The Detroit Lions have won three games in a row and are back to blowing opponents out, and I am not exaggerating when I say that the Lions might hang 50 points on the Bengals in Week 5 - it's going to be a blowout of epic proportions.