5 teams guaranteed to win in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL Season

New England Patriots (@ New Orleans Saints)

The New England Patriots definitely put the NFL on notice a bit by taking down the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. That type of win can do wonders for a franchise, and second-year QB Drake Maye has played his tail off. Well, all of a sudden, the Pats are staring down a 4-2 start with a win over the New Orleans Saints, and while the Saints' starting QB, Spencer Rattler, has actually been quite solid this year, the Pats are the better team by far.

It's going to be a double-digit victory for New England as they continue a breakout 2025 season and further entrench themselves in what could be a tight playoff race in the AFC.

Dallas Cowboys (@ Carolina Panthers)

The Dallas Cowboys' offense is back to being elite. However, it's the defense that has been an issue. Sure, the Carolina Panthers earned a nice win in Week 5, but the Miami Dolphins aren't nearly as good as the Cowboys are, and few defense have had a consistent answer for Dak Prescott this year.

Prescott has probably been playing at a top-5 level in 2025, and I don't see how that changes in Week 6. The Cowboys could be 3-2-1 when it's all said and done this week, and they'd continue to surpass expectations. Dallas wins and Dak Prescott has another insane game.

Buffalo may end up having to fend-off the New England Patriots in the AFC East this year, and they can do that by winning some of these layup games. The Atlanta Falcons are a pretty average team, and despite them coming off of their bye week, Buffalo should be able to take care of business here.

While their defense is still suspect, Josh Allen is the reigning MVP and is the best QB in the league on any given week. I would not be shocked if this game was closer than expected, but the one thing Buffalo has done well in recent years is respond well off a bad loss, so expect that here in Week 6.