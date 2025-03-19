A major domino just fell in the Aaron Rodgers free agency saga

A few NFL teams seem to be waiting on the decision from Aaron Rodgers, but a major domino just fell in his free agency sweepstakes. After two failed seasons with the New York Jets, the team decided to make the right move and cut Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP who just wasn't his old self with the Jets.

Much of that is due to him getting up there in age and having torn his Achilles back in 2023. However, statistically, he wasn't terrible in 2024. He threw for 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions for a respectable 90.5 passer rating, but it's clear that this isn't the QB he once was.

Well, at one point, it seemed like the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings all had interest in signing the veteran QB for the 2025 NFL Season.

However, one of those teams seems to have taken themselves out of that race:

The #Vikings have rejected multiple trade calls on J.J. McCarthy, telling other teams they’re moving forward with him as their quarterback, sources say.



The team plans to add a veteran. But they’re not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time. McCarthy now enters the offseason as… pic.twitter.com/oPf6DIvQpj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2025

Is it down to the Giants or Steelers?

Many people were saying that Rodgers should complete his 'Brett Favre arc' and sign with the Vikings. Brett Favre obviously played for the Green Bay Packers, Jets, and Vikings in his NFL career. Rodgers seemed to be in play to do the same.

Well, the Giants and Steelers figure to be the only two teams who are in on wanting to sign Rodgers, and it's not a surprise - both teams are dysfunctional with the QB position and simply need to get with the program. While Aaron Rodgers isn't a bad QB at this point, he is not someone a team should be relying on to be their starter each and every week.

The Giants have totally botched the QB position with Daniel Jones, who is now no longer on the team, and the Steelers seem stuck in 2008 with their mindset on the QB position. I will say, though, that Aaron Rodgers signing with Pittsburgh would not be a bad fit at all. This is a team that won 10 games and made the postseason with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson at QB, so perhaps they have another clear-cut path to a double-digit win season with the more efficient Rodgers under center.

There is also a chance that the future Hall of Fame QB simply decides to retire, but with the Minnesota Vikings out of it, the Rodgers free agency saga just got a bit more interesting. Where will he sign?