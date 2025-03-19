There aren't many truly great quarterbacks in the NFL. Let's rank the top-10 after free agency frenzy.

Many, many NFL teams do not have a franchise quarterback, and the 2025 NFL Draft does not have many high-end QB prospects. The year to get a QB seemed to be in the 2024 NFL Draft, where six passers went in the top 12 picks.

It'll be interesting to see how some of these QB-needy teams go about their situation this offseason. Let's take a look at the 10-best QBs in the NFL following free agency frenzy.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-10 QBs following free agency frenzy

10. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love struggled with interceptions at times during the 2024 NFL Season, but the Green Bay Packers did win 11 games and made the postseason. The Packers are one of a few teams in the NFL who could truly vault to contender status if the front office adds the right players this offseason.

Love is the 10th-ranked QB in our latest NFL power rankings.

9. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix threw for 29 touchdown passes and led the Denver Broncos to a 10-win season and their first playoff appearance since the 2015 NFL Season. It's actually insane that people aren't holding Nix in a higher regard. There aren't many QBs in the NFL better than the former Oregon Duck, but I am not sure people are ready to hear that.

He is just inside the top-10 in our latest QB power rankings.

8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers got blown out in the first round of the NFL playoffs against the Houston Texans. Herbert and the Chargers are on the cusp of truly being a contender, but I do wonder just how high their ceiling is with Herbert under center. He's the seventh-ranked QB in our latest QB rankings.

7. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions were one-and-done in the NFL playoffs this past season, and they weren't able to get past their mounting defensive injuries. Goff is a very good QB, but does not feel like an elite passer. He's one of the few remaining true pocket passers in the NFL and has had a career renaissance with the Lions.

6. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams endured brutal injuries during the first month and a half of the 2024 NFL Season, but they still managed to finish 10-7 and won the NFC West. With Stafford back for another season in LA, the Rams figure to once again be Super Bowl contenders.