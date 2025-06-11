Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams almost reunited in 2025 (with surprise team)

The duo of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams spent years together in Green Bay with the Packers before reuniting last year as members of the New York Jets. While their time together as Jets wasn't the most memorable, they almost managed to run it back one more time in 2025 on the West Coast.

According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, the idea of bringing Aaron Rodgers to Los Angeles in 2025 was a "possibility".

“That was a possibility.”



Sean McVay on Aaron Rodgers becoming an LA Ram @gmfb pic.twitter.com/YIpro7zlss — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) June 11, 2025

McVay confirmed that bringing Rodgers to the Rams was among the possibilities they considered, but that keeping Matthew Stafford was their top priority. And they obviously got that done. While the idea of keeping Stafford was the "Plan A" for the Rams, the Rams might have also been "Plan A" for Aaron Rodgers.

Rams considered bringing in Aaron Rodgers in 2025 offseason

McVay told Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football that he's had some good talks with Aaron Rodgers through the years and really respects the way he views the game.

Of course, one of the biggest moves the Rams made in the 2025 offseason outside of retaining Stafford was bringing in wide receiver Davante Adams, who was still playing at a very high level last season despite turning 32 years old late in the season.

The Rams are banking on Adams still playing at that Pro Bowl type of level as the go-to threat for Matthew Stafford along with Puka Nacua and athletic rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson, the team's top pick in 2025.

Rodgers's offseason journey feels like more of a process of elimination than anything else. He wasn't prioritized by really anyone and instead feels like a bit of a secondary or fallback option for quarterback-needy teams. Not only that, but Rodgers wouldn't likely have joined any rebuilding teams, so it wasn't just that he was willing to accept work from anyone.

The Rams' potential involvement with Rodgers was nothing more than a backup plan but it's an interesting idea that had been floated out there by a number of folks in the NFL media.