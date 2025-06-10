There are a ton of second-year quarterbacks who could make a lot of noise in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's crank out a confidence meter for each QB.

The year to get a QB seemed to be in the 2024 NFL Draft, as six QBs went in the first round, and all six could turn out to be franchise QBs. Many of them played quite well, and two of them in Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix won double-digit games and led their squads to the playoffs.

It's got to feel good for the Commanders and Broncos franchises, but how are other teams doing with their second-year passers?

Let's get into a confidence meter for second-year QBs, using a 1-10 scale with 10 being great and 1 being not too great.

Confidence meter for 2nd-year quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Season

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos: 9

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos shocked the NFL world in 2024, as Nix finished the season with 34 total touchdowns, which is an insane number up there with some of the league's best QBs. Nix also saw his front office add some more offensive weapons like Evan Engram and RJ Harvey, so the Broncos may now have one of the deepest offensive playmaking units on paper.

There really isn't a huge reason to not be optimistic about the 2025 Denver Broncos. With Nix likely now more in command of the offense, the Broncos could explode.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears: 6.5

Caleb Williams throwing just six interceptions in 2024 is a huge reason to be optimistic about 2025. The Bears overhauled their offensive line and gave him new weapons in Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III to go along with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet. With a first year offensive whiz as the head coach, Williams and the Bears are in a great spot for 2025, but can't get too crazy, as the young QB did struggle with sacks and holding into the ball for too long.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots: 7

Josh McDaniels running the show on offense and a revamped offensive line could truly unlock the Drake Maye era, and the front office did add more playmakers as well. The Pats' young QB played better than the stats might indicate he did in 2024, and I have been quite high on this team for months now. Maye and the Patriots are in a great spot to breakout in the 2025 season.

JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings: 5

JJ McCarthy has not taken a single snap in the NFL, but the weaponry and offensive line he's got with the Vikings is truly elite, so there has to be some confidence that he'll play well, but there is also a ton of unknown. It doesn't feel right to give anything more than a 5 because of these two factors.

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders: 9.5

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders won 14 total games in the 2024 NFL Season and went about as far as a team could. The confidence meter for 2025 is nearly maxed-out, as Daniels was borderline elite in his first year in the NFL, and he also showed a high-end ability as a runner as well. With Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel now in the picture, the Commanders could emerge as Super Bowl contenders in 2025.

Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons: 5.5

We just did not see a whole lot of Michael Penix Jr in the 2024 NFL Season, but he plays in a dome, has a very good offensive line, and also has a nice stable of weapons in Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Bijan Robinson. Penix is obviously still quite unproven, but he's got pinpoint accuracy and is in a mostly-stable situation with the Falcons for 2025.