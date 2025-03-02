The New York Giants are in a desperate situation in the NFC East, struggling to keep pace with their rivals in recent seasons. After an inconsistent 2024 campaign, it became clear that the franchise yearns for significant changes to turn things around. The Giants finished with a dismal 3-14 record, tied for the worst in the league, prompting a shake-up.

Including the release of quarterback Daniel Jones in November.

With the team’s quarterback position in flux and a pressing need to rebuild, the Giants must set their sights on acquiring Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams as their top priority—two proven veterans who could instantly transform the franchise’s fortunes.

The New York Giants have nothing to lose by trading for Aaron Rodgers & Davante Adams.



They receive a chance to compete in 2025 with Rodgers at QB.



Plus a mentor for Malik Nabers for at least a year in Adams.



Rodgers, now in the twilight years of his career, is still capable of bringing high-level play to the field. His two-season stint with the New York Jets showed that he may not be the MVP-caliber player he once was. However, there’s still plenty of talent and experience in his arm. Rodgers may not be the 2018 version of himself.

Still, his exceptional technical skills, leadership, and football IQ make him an ideal fit for a Giants team lacking stability. Rodgers’ hunger for greatness and determination to prove himself again could be the spark the Giants need to break out of their recent slump.

Equally important to the Giants’ plans is acquiring wide receiver Davante Adams. At 32 years old, Adams may be past his prime, but he remains a top-tier receiver in the NFL. In 2024, Adams recorded 85 receptions for 1,063 yards, ranking 18th in both categories, a testament to his continued elite play.

The New York Giants have nothing to lose in trading for Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers

A trade for Adams would not only give Rodgers a reliable weapon to target in the passing game while providing the Giants with an experienced route runner they desperately lack. In pairing Adams with Rodgers, the Giants would instantly have a dynamic duo that could make the offense more explosive.

While acquiring Rodgers and Adams may not provide the long-term solution to the Giants’ issues, it offers a practical and immediate remedy. The franchise must establish a winning culture quickly. The addition of two proven stars would provide the leadership and talent necessary to do so. Rodgers as the starting quarterback, would bring stability and competence to the most critical position on the field.

Adams would give the offense a reliable target and mentor for younger players.

One of those young players is Malik Nabors, the cornerstone of the future. Adding Adams would give Nabors a valuable mentor, learning from one of the most accomplished receivers in recent memory. Adams could pass on his knowledge and skills, helping Nabors develop into a future star and keeping the Giants’ offense competitive beyond the Rodgers-Adams era.

For the New York Giants, trading for Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams is not a risk—it’s a necessity. This dynamic duo could propel the franchise into the playoff conversation, help establish a winning culture, and provide the foundation for future success. This cannot be found in a rookie quarterback with the Giants' current draft position.

With a team mired in inconsistency, Rodgers and Adams represent the type of leadership and proven talent that could reignite the Giants’ offense and give them the boost they desperately need in the NFC East.