Aaron Rodgers sends the Steelers his clearest message possible for 2025

Aaron Rodgers didn't directly say he's signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but if you're a Steelers fan, you're probably safe to start planning for the arrival of the future Hall of Fame quarterback in the 2025 season.

Rodgers was asked about whether or not he would ever play for the Chicago Bears at a recent event, and his response to the question made it pretty clear what his intentions are in 2025.

Aaron Rodgers seemingly makes his intentions to play for Steelers in 2025 subtly known

The Steelers landing Aaron Rodgers this offseason is really the only outcome that will make their offseason make much sense at all.

Pittsburgh shockingly passed on quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft despite a lot of rumors that they were interested in players like Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart as early as the first round. Although they selected Will Howard on Day 3, the Steelers' decision to pass on a player like Sanders as far as he was dropping down the board was indicative that this team already had a plan in place.

But why not take Sanders as some insurance?

Aaron Rodgers was a total flop for the New York Jets as far as their team success is concerned. Despite the Jets failing as a franchise the last couple of years, Rodgers actually played pretty well over the course of the 2024 season, which has inspired some renewed confidence that he can perhaps lead a roster as strong as Pittsburgh's to more playoff success than someone like Russell Wilson did last year.

Rodgers is much closer to the top half of NFL quarterbacks right now than Wilson, and the Steelers made a massive upgrade at receiver this offseason, trading for DK Metcalf.

Although Rodgers won't be reuniting with Davante Adams in Pittsburgh, it could be an ideal situation for him anyway. The Steelers are going to likely let him run the offense as he sees fit and he'll develop quick chemistry with a receiver like Metcalf.

It seems like it's only a matter of time before Rodgers is wearing the black and gold.