There are a ton of active quarterbacks who have quite a few passing yards. Let's look at the current leaders approaching the 2025 NFL Season.

Having a ton of passing yards does not get a QB into the Hall of Fame, but it does show a great deal of longevity. Tom Brady has the most - he's just shy of 90,000 yards, but if you count playoff totals, all of the quarterbacks would have more.

All-time NFL statistics are regular season only without counting things like Super Bowls, and we took the liberty to rank the active NFL quarterbacks by passing yards as the 2025 NFL Season approaches.

Active leaders in passing yards among NFL quarterbacks entering 2025

1. Aaron Rodgers - 62,952

Aaron Rodgers is likely going to finish his NFL career in the top-5 in passing yards, as the fifth-most passing yards belongs to Ben Roethlisberger, who has 64,088. Rodgers is on his tail and is obviously one of the best QBs to ever play the game, period.

2. Matthew Stafford - 59,809

A potential Future Hall of Famer, Matthew Stafford could become the 11th QB all-time to hit the 60,000 yard passing mark, but he did waste away for years with the Detroit Lions. You have to wonder just how good we'd perceive Stafford to be had he not been on the Lions for so long.

3. Russell Wilson - 46,135

Russell Wilson could hit the 50,000 yard mark in the 2025 NFL Season, and he would become the 13th QB in the history of the NFL to hit that milestone. A 10-time Pro Bowler, Wilson is definitely a future Hall of Famer regardless of what has happened the past few seasons.

4. Joe Flacco - 45,697

Joe Flacco is actually 18th all-time in passing yards. Russell Wilson ins 17th. Flacco has hung around the NFL since 2008 and is still an adequate backup. He may be in line to start for the Cleveland Browns this year.

5. Kirk Cousins - 42,979

Kirk Cousins may begin the year as a backup, but he's got nearly 43,000 passing yards and is 21st all-time. In my eyes, Cousins has had an underrated career.

6. Andy Dalton - 39,500

Andy Dalton is 500 yards away from hitting the 40,000 yard mark, and that would make him the 26th QB to ever hit 40,000 yards. Dalton was the starter for the Cincinnati Bengals for years in the pre-Joe Burrow era.

7. Jared Goff - 35,058

Jared Goff could end up a lot higher on the all-time list in passing yards. He's got just over 35,000, which is good for 34th all-time. Goff isn't yet 31 years old, so he could really make a name for himself when it's all said and done. He's got the seventh-most passing yards among active NFL quarterbacks heading into 2025.