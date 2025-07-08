NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers with training camp lurking

The 2025 NFL offseason has provided us with major headlines, another fascinating round of musical chairs at the quarterback position, and plenty of intrigue for the upcoming season.

And thankfully, the “upcoming” part of that sentence is actually true at this point. The Hall of Fame Game is literally later this month, and training camps are looming across the league. Soon, teams will be back in the swing of practicing daily and football season will officially be back.

As we reflect on the offseason and look ahead to training camp, which teams have made the most substantial upgrades to their rosters? Which teams still have huge question marks? Who are the true contenders? We’re breaking it all down in our latest NFL Power Rankings.

2025 NFL Power Rankings: Ravens on top of the NFL entering training camp

32. Cleveland Browns

As we approach training camp here in the 2025 offseason, I’m not sure there’s a team that’s genuinely in a worse position than the Cleveland Browns. They’ve got their head coach and GM locked into extensions that were just signed last offseason. They’re in quarterback purgatory with an albatross of a contract to get through thanks to Deshaun Watson. They haven’t had prime NFL Draft real estate to replenish the roster over the past couple of years.

On top of that, the Browns have an offensive line in need of an overhaul, and one of their best defensive players (Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah) is dealing with an injury. Other than that, how was the play, Mrs. Lincoln? It just feels like this team is going take another few steps back before they take any steps forward. Anything above 3 wins this season should have Kevin Stefanski in Coach of the Year conversations.

31. Tennessee Titans

The Titans are simply caught right now in a weird situation for just about everybody. They are breaking in a #1 overall pick at the quarterback position with Cam Ward coming in, but he might only play one season for Brian Callahan. I’m not sold that Callahan is long for the head coaching gig in Tennessee with a new general manager in the mix.

Mike Borgonzi has taken over the team and has quickly put his stamp on the roster overall, but this feels like an audition year for Callahan, at best.

The Titans don’t have the top-end talent on the roster or the depth to be a threat in the AFC South, and I think this could be a long year for the team. The hope is that Ward shows a little something and they have some optimism heading into the 2026 offseason.