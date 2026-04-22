Adam Schefter all but confirms Jeremiyah Love's landing spot in 2026 NFL Draft

It might not be the best class of prospects we've ever seen, but Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love would be coveted in any NFL Draft class. And we might already know where he's heading at the next level.

For the past month or two, Love has been routinely projected to land with the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, or even the Washington Commanders. But he might not have a chance to make it even as far as any of those teams pick.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said that he thinks if the Arizona Cardinals stay in the 3rd overall pick slot, they will take Love.

Adam Schefter thinks Arizona Cardinals will take Jeremiyah Love if they stick with 3rd ipck

Schefter was responding to a question about Peter Schrager's final mock draft over at ESPN where he has the Cardinals taking Love at 3, so Schrager's intel is also seemingly indicating that Love will be going to Arizona if they can't trade the pick.

A look at Arizona’s No. 3 overall pick: pic.twitter.com/JyRfhb0qLM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 22, 2026

As Schefter notes here, the only caveat to all of this is the idea that the Cardinals would trade down if the right offer presented himself, but he seems to indicate some rather tepid interest from teams moving up that far. Trading the 3rd overall pick is generally not an easy thing to do because of the cost to get up that high, and maybe especially in a draft class like this.

There aren't really any quarterbacks or pass rushers worth giving up premium NFL Draft real estate to get. Teams don't want to part ways with their high picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. It's very possible that the Cardinals will be "stuck" picking 3rd overall, and it's not hard to make sense of Jeremiyah Love there.

Even though Arizona has plenty of other needs, including the quarterback position, they can take Love with the 3rd overall pick and try to pair him up with Ty Simpson by moving into the back end of the 1st round, or taking Simpson with their 2nd-round pick.

The Cardinals brought in Mike LaFleur to be their new head coach, so having a do-it-all back like Love will be essential. They already landed Tyler Allgeier in free agency, but Love is a different type of talent with superstar qualities.

It's been said in the lead-up to this draft that you can throw positional value out the window, and this would be a prime example of that. You don't really see running backs taken this high in the Draft very often. Even Ashton Jeanty, who was one of the most dominant college running backs we've seen, went 6th overall.

Love would bring some much-needed excitement to the Cardinals' offense, which might even start to look a little fun when you consider the potential of Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride, and Jeremiyah Love as the headliners.