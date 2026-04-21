Adam Schefter's Cowboys rumor would send the NFL Draft into absolute chaos

Part of the reason everyone loves the NFL Draft is the fact that there are always unexpected twists and turns, some of which come completely out of left field and break everyone's bracket, so to speak.

The Dallas Cowboys could throw some absolute chaos if the latest nugget from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter proves to be true. While Schefter says that the ideal scenario for the Cowboys is to land either Sonny Styles or Arvell Reese, he also acknowledged that Dallas seems to have some love for Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, on top of seemingly more than half the rest of the league.

The Cowboys used the franchise tag this offseason on George Pickens, so the wide receiver position has only been faintly on the radar this offseason. But with two first-round picks, the assumption of the Cowboys solely investing in the defensive side of the ball may be short-sighted.

Dallas Cowboys another team interested in wide receiver Jordyn Tyson

More buzz this morning on Jordyn Tyson to Dallas if he falls to No. 12…



And I don’t think it’s smoke FWIW — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 21, 2026

Perhaps with Tyson, it will come down to a battle between NFC East teams. Not only do the Cowboys apparently have some interest in Tyson, but the Giants have been heavily connected to him in recent days.

And the Giants are armed with the 5th and 10th overall picks. The Washington Commanders with the 7th pick are also in need of help at the wide receiver position, and could be a team to watch in the newfound Jordyn Tyson sweepstakes.

Despite some question marks about his toughness and durability, it seems like Tyson's agent is making the PR rounds these days and nobody has more buzz right now. Maybe this is just certain things coming to light that have already been true, but Tyson previously had WR1 buzz and it just fell off a cliff.

Now, there are talks that a team like the Cowboys, who don't even have a pressing need at the position, could be in the market to take him with a 1st-round pick. And again, that would absolutely send the 1st round of the NFL Draft into a frenzy. Someone's got to do it, so it might as well be Jerry Jones, right?

All of this could be a smokescreen by the Cowboys to get the Giants to panic and take Tyson with the 5th overall pick. The Cowboys might have a deal in place to move up to the 6th pick and jump over the Commanders for Sonny Styles, but only if the Giants don't take him first. If that's the case, the Cowboys might just be playing 4-D chess and trying to get the best bang for their buck.

But then again, you just never know when it comes to the NFL Draft.