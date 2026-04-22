Adam Schefter reveals the only two names Cowboys would trade up for

The 2026 NFL Draft is approaching fast, and the Dallas Cowboys have quickly come into focus as a team to watch when it comes to potential blockbuster trades up the board. While the Cowboys don't feel like a realistic threat to move into the top 3 picks overall, it's very possible they could jump up a few spots if the right players fall.

The question is -- who are the right players?

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and revealed two names he thinks the Cowboys would actually move up for, but also acknowledged that he doesn't think they'd move heaven and earth to go get them, either.

Adam Schefter believes Dallas Cowboys would only be interested in trading up for Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles

"I'm sure there's gonna be trades this weekend..



There's always veterans that could be traded"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/TMVd8gk6D8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 22, 2026

Here's what Schefter had to say in this video regarding the Cowboys, specifically:

"Now, I know we've talked a lot about the Dallas Cowboys coming up...I think they could wind up coming up, but it's cost-prohibitive to come up to a spot like 3, say. I think there'll be two guys that they'd come up for: Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles. I think those would be the two guys that would interest that franchise. Are they going to be around -- those players -- long enough for them to make a move to come up high enough, say at 6...but for that to happen, you'd have to have Styles and Reese last 'til 6. I don't know that that's going to happen."



- Adam Schefter, via The Pat McAfee Show

Going up as high as the 6th-overall pick (currently owned by the Browns) would not be a bad idea for the Cowboys. But like Schefter said, what happens if neither Arvell Reese nor Sonny Styles are on the board? There is really no need for the Cowboys to trade the type of assets required to move up to that spot at that point.

If they believe there are just two players worth trading up for, they should stick to that.

Both Reese and Styles could fill major gaps in the Dallas defense right now, both with their need for pass rush help off the edge and the need for someone to come in and be the quarterback in the middle of Christian Parker's defense.

Styles has long been discussed as a potential Cowboys target for exactly that reason. He wore the green dot for Matt Patricia last year at Ohio State, and has the athletic traits, range, and playmaking ability to be a stud right away.

The way NFL insiders have been talking about the Cowboys, it feels very much like the Cowboys are not desperate to trade up, but would make a surgical strike for the right player. Now, not that it's any huge surprise, we know who those players would be if they fall far enough.