AFC North Power Rankings: Two unserious NFL franchises bring up the rear

The AFC North is only a two-horse race at this point. Let's see how the division stacks up following the 2025 NFL Draft. Frankly, there are two poorly-run franchises in this division, and you could argue for a third as well.

What was recently the best division in football has turned into a total clown show outside of one team. It's really a shame for these fanbases, but here we are. If nothing else, some of the teams in the AFC North show just how hard it is to field a winning team.

Let's power rank the division following the 2025 NFL Draft.

AFC North: Is it the Ravens division to lose in 2025?

4. Cleveland Browns

Drafting both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel just last week, the Cleveland Browns are just a total mess, but were able to grab the Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It's clear to me that Cleveland hopes to take a huge swing on a QB in next year's draft.

But for now, they will remain among the worst and most dysfunctional teams in the NFL.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers signing Aaron Rodgers or not? They really shouldn't if we're being honest. Pittsburgh took Will Howard in the 2025 NFL Draft and should roll the dice with him for a season. At worst, Pittsburgh wins a handful of games and earn a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

And at best, they found a late-round gem and their next franchise QB.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

If not for one of the worst defenses in the NFL in 2024, the Cincinnati Bengals may have made a deep playoff run. Joe Burrow had the best season of his career, and it was really all for nothing. The defense was so bad that this team managed to win five games in a row to end the season but finished with just nine wins total.

The Bengals, almost by default, are the second-best team in our AFC North power rankings.

1. Baltimore Ravens

Winning the division again in 2024 and clearly being the best in the rugged AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens have bigger fish to fry than just winning a ton in the regular season, but they, like other teams in the AFC, have not been able to get over the hump in the postseason.

A heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round ended their season. And Lamar Jackson put up yet another MVP-caliber season, only to see the award go to Josh Allen. To the surprise of no one, the Baltimore Ravens are first in our AFC North power rankings.