NFC West Power Rankings: Could a surprise team capture the title in 2025?

The NFC West may turn out out to be one of the more interesting divisions in football in 2025. Let's power rank it following the 2025 NFL Draft. I could see this division again being a four-horse race in 2025.

And yeah, every team was in contention for the title for a large chunk of the season. It was actually quite neat to see.

Each team also made notable changes to their roster in an effort to capture the title and earn a top-4 seed in the playoffs. Let's power rank the division following the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFC West Power Rankings: Don't rule out the Arizona Cardinals

4. Seattle Seahawks

I have no idea what the Seattle Seahawks were trying to do this offseason, but they did get a lot worse and are probably not going to win 10 games again in 2025. They are comfortably the worst team in the NFC West, but I would not be shocked if Sam Darnold was, for the most part, an upgrade over Geno Smith.

3. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers extended George Kittle recently and are likely working on one for Brock Purdy. The QB is average under most circumstances and is probably going to come in slightly overpaid, but I guess that's the premium you pay for a decent QB.

2. Arizona Cardinals

With the amount of legitimate additions this team made along the defensive line in 2025, it would not shock me to see the Arizona Cardinals make a strong run at the NFC West title. At one point in 2025, they were 6-4 and were in first place.

And from 2023 into 2024, they went from four to eight wins, so this team is definitely one to not count out.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The LA Rams finished 9-3 after starting 1-4 in 2024 due to a ton of injuries. LA is going to win at least 12 games if they can, for the most part, stay healthy, and it should be no shock that they are first in our NFC West power rankings following the 2025 NFL Draft.