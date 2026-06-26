AFC West position battles in 2026 that could determine the division

Over the last decade-plus, the AFC West has been a mainstay late in the NFL postseason. The Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50 on the back end of the Peyton Manning era, followed by a dynasty-level run by the Kansas City Chiefs from 2018-2024. And last year, the Broncos were back, hosting the AFC Championship Game.

Entering the 2026 season, the AFC West is once again expected to be an elite division with the Broncos bringing back nearly everyone, the Chiefs reloading and optimism renewed, and the Chargers hopeful to finally take that next step. The Raiders even have hope after earning the #1 pick in last year's draft with Fernando Mendoza coming in.

This offseason, just like every other before it, there will be position battles that could determine the outcome of the division.

What are the most crucial battles for each of the teams in the AFC West heading into 2026?

AFC West position battles to watch heading into 2026 training camp

Denver Broncos: Defensive End

Competitors: Sai'vion Jones, Eyioma Uwazurike, Tyler Onyedim

The Denver Broncos are returning 94 percent of their overall snaps from last season, which is unprecedented continuity for an NFL team. Heck, it might be unprecedented for a professional club of just about any kind. In this day and age, the only constant is change. The Broncos have largely defeated the odds, but the one position in the starting lineup that will have competition this offseason is defensive end.

Zach Allen has been one of the best players in the NFL over the past couple of seasons, but his bookend -- John Franklin-Myers -- just bolted in free agency for the Titans. The Broncos have been working Eyioma Uwazurike more on the inside during OTAs, so the competition may be down to Jones and Onyedim (third-round picks in the last two drafts), although the team will likely also give Malcolm Roach more work at defensive end this season.

The youth movement is on for the Broncos at defensive end.

Kansas City Chiefs: Right Tackle

Competitors: Jaylon Moore, Esa Pole, Chu Godrick

The Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line might be set in stone from left tackle to right guard in terms of who we know is starting, but the offensive line is anything but a sure thing going into the 2026 season. This unit is one of the biggest reasons to be concerned about Patrick Mahomes making a speedy return from a major knee injury.

The favorite for the right tackle position is Jaylon Moore, but he'll have some competition this offseason from Esa Pole and Chu Godrick. Based on experience, Moore has to have the overwhelming advantage at this point, but his production in the past has been less than ideal. Last season, he graded out as PFF's 72nd-ranked pass protector at offensive tackle out of 89 qualifiers.

Los Angeles Chargers: Left Guard

Competitors: Trevor Penning, Jake Slaughter

Just like the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers have four of their five slots on the offensive line pretty much written in Sharpie at this stage. The one spot that remains open for competition is a really important one at left guard, where 2025 trade acquisition Trevor Penning is the current favorite over 2nd-round pick Jake Slaughter.

When the pads come on, it might not take long for Slaughter to make his case. Slaughter is a center by trade, but the Chargers may feel like they can acclimate him quickly at guard with Tyler Biadasz entrenched at center.

Either way, this position -- along with the entire offensive line -- will be crucial to the Chargers' operation this season. Justin Herbert has been getting hit way too much.

Las Vegas Raiders: Defensive Line

The old saying is that Rome wasn't built in a day, and the Las Vegas Raiders are a great example of how true that is. We aren't even listing any "Competitors" for this category, because this position group is pretty much a complete overhaul for the Raiders.

The defensive line is being reshaped, even if Maxx Crosby is still on this team by Week 1 of the 2026 season.

The interior of the Raiders' defensive line might end up being the worst in the entire NFL when all is said and done. Their top players as of right now are Thomas Booker IV, Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu, JJ Pegues, Benito Jones, and Tonka Hemingway. They don't have a ton of upside here, which makes it even more difficult to sort out.