AFC West Power Rankings: Final QB rankings before the 2025 NFL Season

The AFC West could be the best division in football in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's power rank its starting QBs before the season begins. In 2024, three teams from the division made the playoffs with the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs all winning double-digit games and getting in.

Well, the division could again feature a trio of great teams as we get closer to the 2025 NFL Season. Three of these teams do have a high-end franchise QB and could ride that to another playoff berth.

We power ranked the AFC West starting quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL Season. Let's get into it here.

Power ranking AFC West starting QBs for the 2025 NFL Season

4. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

What is the infatuation with Geno Smith? He's a low-end starter who was shipped from the Seahawks to the Raiders this offseason for a third-round pick. He's in his mid-30s and doesn't really do anything all that well. There is a reason why Seattle, a bad team, didn't want him anymore.

He's comfortably the worst QB in the AFC West approaching the 2025 NFL Season. Both the ceiling and the floor are low with Smith.

3. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

I would not be surprised to see Bo Nix leap over Justin Herbert in the AFC West this year, as it seems like Herbert has hit a ceiling as a good-not-great quarterback. With the untapped potential of Bo Nix being a factor here, the second-year QB could make that leap.

But for now, we'll rank Nix third, as he and the Denver Broncos have to go out in 2025 and prove themselves again. Nix is third in our AFC West QB rankings.

2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert can put up some great numbers in the regular season but seems to disappear in the postseason. If what we saw in 2022 and 2024 is the most Justin Herbert can do, the LA Chargers are in trouble for the long-term. Still, though, you know what you get with the veteran QB, and he's probably one of the 10-best QBs in the NFL.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

A three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes is already an all-time great and is first in our power rankings. Despite not having nearly the production over the last two years as he has had in previous seasons, Mahomes and the Chiefs are still a top team and have made three Super Bowls in a row.

There really isn't much else to say...