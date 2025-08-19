NFC East Power Rankings: Final QB rankings before the regular season

The NFC East is quite deep at quarterback. Let's power rank the starting passers before the start of the 2025 NFL Season.

Once called the "NFC Least," the NFC East actually does have a good bit of talent, and even the worst teams do sport some top-notch position groups. The starting quarterbacks will be center stage in this division in 2025, as the NFC Championship Game was between two NFC East teams.

As we get closer to the start of the 2025 NFL Season, we power ranked the division's starting QBs right here. Let's get into it.

Power ranking the starting QBs in the NFC East ahead of the 2025 NFL Season

4. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Russell Wilson is the worst quarterback in the NFC East and might honestly be the third-best QB in on his own team at this point. Both Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart have looked better than Wilson in the preseason thus far, and that just goes to show you how far the veteran as fallen. I would give a 0% chance that Wilson starts all 17 games for this team in the 2025 NFL Season.

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

A below-average passer on a modern-day super-team, Jalen Hurts is third in our NFC East QB rankings for the 2025 NFL Season. Sure, Hurts is good under pressure, but it's clear that he's simply along for the ride and not someone that can be a consistent dropback passer in the NFL, and that's the primary goal of a franchise QB. Hurts might barely be the 10th-best player on his own team.

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott has typically played well coming off an injury, so the odds are in his favor for the 2025 NFL Season. Prescott is great in the regular season and has won a ton of games, but he and the Dallas Cowboys disappear in the playoffs, plain and simple.

The veteran QB is entering a very crucial year with the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Season. Can he put this team on his back and lead them into the playoffs?

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels might already be an elite QB right now, and he is going to get a ton of MVP votes in the 2025 NFL Season. The closest thing we have to Lamar Jackson right now, Daniels might flirt with 1,000 yards as a rusher and is good enough to hit 30 passing touchdowns as well.

One of the most complete quarterbacks in the NFL right now, Daniels is first in our NFC East QB rankings.