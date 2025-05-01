AFC West Power Rankings: The Chiefs won't have an easy time in 2025

The AFC West may turn out to be the best division in football in 2025. Let's see how it stacks up in our power rankings. Three teams in the division last year won double-digit games and made the postseason. This won't be an easy time for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025 to capture the title yet again.

Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers may have something to say about that, and even the Las Vegas Raiders added a good bit of talent to the roster this offseason. In what could be a division where all four teams finish with a winning record, the AFC West is going to be a total showdown.

Let's power rank it.

AFC West Power Rankings: It could be a three-horse race in 2025

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Still the worst team in the division, the Las Vegas Raiders could be frisky at times and may be able to steal a win or two from the superior teams in the division. Only time will tell if the Raiders major offseason changes will amount to anything, but roster-wise and quarterback-wise, they are the worst in the division.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

Third in our AFC West power rankings, the Los Angeles Chargers did add some talent this offseason, but did they do enough? Their 2025 NFL Draft does seem to be a solid class overall, but they got blown out in the postseason in an embarrassing fashion, and I am not sure Justin Herbert is quite as good as we think he is...

Their 11-win season was impressive in 2024, but they drop a spot and are third in our power rankings.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos fielded a top-3 defense in the NFL last year and somehow made it better in the offseason by signing Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, and drafting Jahdae Barron in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

And the one thing that could thrust the Broncos to the top of the division is the potential for a year two leap from Bo Nix, who was a borderline top-10 QB when it was all said and done in 2024.

The Broncos are second in our power rankings and could have something to say in 2025.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Roster wise, the Chiefs may have the third-best in the division. The team clearly saw their thin margins come to an end in 2024 when they got blown out in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The offensive line is still a question mark, and the weaponry on offense might not be that special yet again. For now, KC is first in the division, but if this ends up being a heated race with a few weeks left, do not be surprised.