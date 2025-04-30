NFC North Power Rankings: Shocking team ranked last after 2025 NFL Draft

The NFC North might again be the best division in football in 2025. Let's power rank it following the 2025 NFL Draft. It truly would not shock me if all four teams made it to the postseason in 2025, and since the NFL does have seven available spots, an entire division making it to the playoffs is possible.

All four teams have made some notable additions this offseason, but just because a front office may like where their team is headed, it might not yield the success they are hoping for. If you ask me, there could be a new team who wins this division and another team who climbs out of the abyss and carves out a great season.

Let's power rank the rugged division following the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFC North Power Rankings: Deepest division in football?

4. Minnesota Vikings

The main reason why the Minnesota Viking are last in our NFC North power rankings is the uncertainty that comes with JJ McCarthy starting for the team in 2025. He is essentially still a rookie and has never appeared in a regular season game.

Until he and the Vikings can prove they aren't the worst team in the division, they will be ranked as such here.

3. Chicago Bears

I personally love what the Chicago Bears have done this offseason and would not be shocked if this team had a fun season and ended up winning nine or 10 games. The roster is loaded, frankly, and Caleb Williams had a better rookie season than you think.

Chicago is on the right track, but is still third in our power rankings here.

2. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers added some nice pieces this offseason and may have one of the more deeper rosters in the NFL, but the high-end talent isn't there yet, or haven't proved themselves. The team won 11 games in 2024 and finished in third, but with the Minnesota Vikings likely set to regress a bit and the Packers getting better, them finishing in second is on the table.

1. Detroit Lions

Still the best team until proven otherwise, the Detroit Lions are first in our power rankings and probably would have made a Super Bowl appearance had they not dealt with some brutal defensive injuries in 2024. Them losing both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn hurts, but the roster is simply too stacked for the team to not win a metric-ton of games again in 2025.

The Lions also have the best QB in the division and a culture that most teams envy. Detroit is first in our NFC North power rankings.